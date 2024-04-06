Cloud9 vs Leviatán - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Cloud9 vs Leviatán is the opening match of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. The 11 franchise teams will be giving it their all to try and qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai. Every region has been given a total of three spots, meaning 12 teams will be competing in the second international event of 2024.

All the teams will be divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega where they will go head-to-head against teams of the other group. The top three teams from each group will make their way to the Playoffs where they will compete for the Masters Shanghai spots.

Cloud9 vs Leviatán - Which team will win the opening match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Cloud9 had a pretty rough time during the Americas Kickoff as the team got eliminated quite early on. Coming into VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1, they have made a couple of changes by bringing in their former player, runi, and YFP Gaming's moose.

Leviatán formed a super team for the 2024 season. This roster, which is filled with experienced players, was able to secure a single win during the Kickoff and hence got eliminated very early on.

This match of Cloud9 vs Leviatán favors the latter as the team is filled with some talented pros who have many international wins and even trophies under their belt. However, Cloud9's roster changes could bring a new shape to their team's playstyle and throw Leviatán off.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other several times before. The most recent was during the OFF//SEASON event, Superdome '23: Columbia where Leviatán won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-0.

Recent results

Cloud9's most recent match was against MIBR in the Americas Kickoff where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

Expand Tweet

Leviatán's most recent match was at the same event where they lost their Bo3 series against Sentinels by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Cloud9

Anthony " Vanity " Malaspina (IGL)

" Malaspina (IGL) Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Dylan " runi " Cade

" Cade Francis " OXY " Hoang

" Hoang Kaleb " moose " Jayne

" Jayne Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Alex "goked" Kie (Coach)

When and where to watch Cloud9 vs Leviatán

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on April 6, 2024, at 2 pm PT/ 11 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (next day).

Here are the links,

Cloud9 vs Leviatán on YouTube : Watch here

: Watch here Cloud9 vs Leviatán on Twitch: Watch here

Check out these articles:

Poll : Who will win this match? Cloud9 Leviatán 0 votes View Discussion