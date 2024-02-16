Cloud9 vs MIBR - VCT Americas Kickoff: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Cloud9 vs MIBR is the second Group A match taking place at the VCT Americas Kickoff event. For the 2024 season, multiple changes will be made to Valorant esports. First, the Ascension winners from 2023 will be added as the eleventh team in the competition. Moreover, VCT's format will see a switch up, where teams are divided into groups. The event will feature a double elimination bracket.

The Americas Kickoff will decide which teams qualify for VCT Masters Madrid. With four franchised leagues in total, only two squads from each region will make it to that event. This means that the competition will be cutthroat, and every team will have to give it their all.

Cloud9 vs MIBR - Which team will win their opening match at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Prediction

Cloud9 presented a rollercoaster of performances in 2023. They started by faltering at LOCK//IN but picked themselves up with a new roster during the Americas League. However, due to not being able to qualify for a single international event, the team made a huge change in their lineup again. They recruited Vanity, wippie, OXY, and coach Immi for the 2024 season.

MIBR didn't play well in VCT 2023 and couldn't qualify for any international events. Moreover, they finished at the bottom of the leaderboard. For the 2024 competitions, they have reeled in mazin, artzin, and coach fRoD.

In this matchup of the Americas Kickoff event, Cloud9 has a high chance of winning. To change this, MIBR will need to come up with something special. There is also a significant gap when it comes to the experience of both teams.

Head-to-head

These squads faced each other once during the Americas League in 2023, where Cloud9 won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series 2-0.

Recent results

Cloud9's most recent match was at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2, where they lost the Bo3 series 2-0 to Oxygen Esports.

MIBR's most recent match was against XIT in the Multiplatform Esports Game 2023. They lost the Bo3 series 2-0.

Potential lineups

Cloud9

Anthony " Vanity " Malaspina (IGL)

" Malaspina (IGL) Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Francis " OXY " Hoang

" Hoang Maxim " wippie " Shepelev

" Shepelev Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

MIBR

João " jzz " Pedro

" Pedro Matheus " mazin " Araújo

" Araújo Arthur " artzin " Araujo

" Araujo Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Leandro " frz " Gomes

" Gomes Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

When and where to watch Cloud9 vs MIBR

Readers can watch the match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 16 at 8 pm PDT / 4 am CET (next day) / 6:30 pm IST (next day) / 10:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Cloud9 vs MIBR on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Cloud9 vs MIBR on YouTube: Watch here

