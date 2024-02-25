Cloud9 vs MIBR - VCT Americas Kickoff: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Cloud9 vs MIBR, the Group A elimination match in VCT Americas Kickoff, is set to commence soon. The tournament's 11 participating teams have performed amazingly so far in their attempts to qualify for the playoffs. In this final stage of the event, teams will go through a single elimination format and can guarantee their spot at Masters Madrid by winning a match. Each region has been granted two spots for this international Masters event.

Day 6 of VCT Americas Kickoff consisted of a single match between G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses. Many had predicted G2 Esports would win the Bo3 (Best-of-three), but that was not the case. Evil Geniuses came swinging with their new roster and closed the series with a clean 2-0 win. Due to this, they became the third team to qualify for the playoff stage. Below, we will explore the predictions, lineups, and expectations for the first matchup of Day 7, Cloud9 vs MIBR.

Cloud9 vs MIBR - Which team will avoid elimination at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

Cloud9 is among the underdog teams in this Kickoff event. Their new roster includes a great mix of seasoned pros and rookies. This squad has delivered some great performances at the VCT OFF//SEASON events, and that has also been the case for this Kickoff event as well.

MIBR also made many changes to their roster for the 2024 season. So far, this new squad has done a commendable job keeping up with the other Americas teams. They also knocked out their fellow Brazilian team, FURIA, to keep their tournament life alive.

The upcoming Cloud9 vs MIBR matchup favors the former as they have more experienced players. However, MIBR has already proven many people wrong at the Kickoff event, and their potential should not be ignored.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and MIBR have faced each other a couple of times before. Their most recent encounter was during the VCT Americas Kickoff event, where Cloud9 won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Cloud9's most recent match was against NRG Esports at the Americas Kickoff, where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

MIBR's most recent match was against FURIA at the same event, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Cloud9

Anthony " Vanity " Malaspina (IGL)

" Malaspina (IGL) Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Francis " OXY " Hoang

" Hoang Maxim " wippie " Shepelev

" Shepelev Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

MIBR

João " jzz " Pedro

" Pedro Matheus " mazin " Araújo

" Araújo Arthur " artzin " Araujo

" Araujo Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Leandro " frz " Gomes

" Gomes Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

When and where to watch Cloud9 vs MIBR

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the Cloud9 vs MIBR matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. The series will take place on February 25, 2024, at 12 pm PDT/9 pm CET/1:30 am IST (next day)/5:00 am JST (next day).

Here are the livestream links:

Cloud9 vs MIBR on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Cloud9 vs MIBR on YouTube: Watch here

