EDward Gaming vs Gen.G - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

EDward Gaming vs Gen.G will be the second 1-0 matchup in the Swiss Stage of VCT 2024 Masters Madrid. The winner of this best-of-three series will guarantee a top-four spot in the tournament and advance to the Playoffs Stage. This will be a huge achievement for either team, considering the extremely talented teams present.

Ahead of this crucial game with enormous stakes, we briefly glance at the important players, differences in playstyles, and the current form of both lineups that can determine the winner of this series.

EDward Gaming vs Gen.G VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will win this match

Prediction

EDward Gaming vs Gen.G will be a clash of titans as the Chinese and Pacific champions, respectively, are clamoring to secure a top-four spot at VCT Masters Madrid. For EDward Gaming, a victory here would mark the first time in the organization's history that it has made it to the top four at an international event. The Chinese juggernaut has continued its usual playstyle at Masters Madrid by mixing methodical and aggressive strategies.

EDward Gaming has pulled off incredible thrifty rounds and salvaged unwinnable rounds thanks to the raw aim and individual brilliance shown by players like ZmjjKK, nobody, and Haodong. The team has also shown good strategies, set plays, and a new level of discipline that helped in the victory against Paper Rex for the first time after four encounters.

Gen.G has been a terrifying team at Masters Madrid so far. The core of t3xture, Munchkin, and Karon absolutely popped off against LOUD to drive the Korean team over the finish line. They have shown exceptional individual mechanics and great team cohesion across various maps.

The team looks best in form when Duelist t3xture and Controller Karon are set up for success by Munchkin, Lakia, and Meteor. The latter two noticeably underperformed against LOUD and still won the series, which testifies Gen.G's strength. If Lakia and Meteor can have a better showing against EDward Gaming, it will be a tall order for the China Kickoff champions to secure a playoffs spot.

With these factors in play, Gen.G are the expected favorites to advance further at VCT Masters Madrid and secure a spot in the Playoffs Stage. The Korean roster has shown a better understanding of the macro game and more discipline than EDward Gaming. The latter's tendency to rely on many hero plays is also a detriment, as Gen.G is a highly methodical and calculated team.

Head-to-head

EDward Gaming vs Gen.G is a matchup that has not happened before in the VCT circuit.

Previous results

EDward Gaming's most recent result was a 2-1 victory against longtime rivals Paper Rex. Similarly, Gen.G managed to win its recent fixture against LOUD with a 2-1 scoreline.

VCT 2024 Madrid rosters

Here are the expected lineups ahead of the EDward Gaming vs Gen.G matchup:

EDward Gaming Gen.G Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL) Kim "Meteor" Tae-o Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi Kim "t3xture" Na-ra Wang "nobody" Senxu Kim "Lakia" Jong-min Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom (IGL) Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao Kim "Karon" Won-tae Lo "After" Wen-hsin (Head Coach) Kang "solo" Keun-chul (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the VCT Masters Madrid match featuring EDward Gaming vs Gen.G are as follows:

PT : March 15, 11 am

: March 15, 11 am CET : March 15, 7 pm

: March 15, 7 pm IST : March 15, 11:30 pm

: March 15, 11:30 pm KST: March 16, 3 am

To watch EDward Gaming vs Gen.G live, you can visit the following channels:

Popular watch parties conducted by streamers such as Tarik, Sliggy, and ShahZam are great alternative options for viewers who enjoy a more banter-filled livestream experience.

