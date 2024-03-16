Sentinels vs Karmine Corp - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Sentinels vs Karmine Corp match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will be held on March 16, 2024, kicking off round 2 of the tournament's Swiss stage. Both teams are the winners of their region's Kickoff tournament and would be looking to take home the Masters Madrid title and the perks that come with it—three VCT Championship Points and a cash prize of $250,000.

The Sentinels vs Karmine Corp matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid is bound to be close, as both teams are in excellent form. This article will look at the teams' recent performances and expected lineups and predict a winner for today's match. You can also find the relevant live stream details.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Sentinels vs Karmine Corp at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will win the first match of Swiss Stage Round 2?

Prediction

After a disappointing run at VCT 2023, fans had low expectations from Karmine Corp. However, with Martin "MAGNUM" Penkov leading them, the French squad has had a shocking run this season.

In VCT 2024, they have only lost one series—against Team Heretics. KC has taken down EMEA giants such as FUT Esports and Fnatic in decisive wins. At the end of Swiss Round 1 at Masters Madrid, KC is the only team to have not dropped a single map.

North America's most popular team, Sentinels, has made a surprising comeback in 2024 after several alterations to its squad. VCT 2024 Masters Madrid is the organization's first international tournament since Champions 2021.

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo's performance as a Controller has been impressive, to say the least. Even after shifting away from the role of the team's star Duelist, he has had an immense impact and could be a tipping factor in today's Sentinels vs Karmine Corp matchup.

If TenZ comes online early, the series will likely go the way of the NA squad. Otherwise, KC has a higher chance of running away with today's match.

Head-to-head

There has not been any Sentinels vs Karmine Corp match in VCT history. Today's Swiss Stage: Round 2 game will be the first time these squads face each other in an official tournament.

Recent results

Sentinels has won four out of the last five matches. Their current streak is W-W-W-L-W. Their only loss was against G2 Esports, while their latest victories were against MIBR, NRG Esports, LOUD, and most recently, Team Heretics.

Karmine Corp, on the other hand, has been on an absolute rampage, winning all five of their recent matchups. They have defeated powerhouses like Team Vitality, KOI, Fnatic, Team Heretics, and FunPlus Phoenix.

Potential lineups

Here are the teams you can expect to see at the Sentinels vs Karmine Corp head-to-head today:

Sentinels

Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Ngo Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach)

Karmine Corp

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

Where to watch Sentinels vs Karmine Corp

The Sentinels vs Karmine Corp matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will kick off on March 16, 2024, at 8 am PT/4 pm CET/8:30 pm IST/12 am KST (next day).

You can watch the SEN vs KC match as it unfolds on the following channels:

Additionally, several players and content creators will host watch parties you can join for additional banter and commentary.

