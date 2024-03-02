Evil Geniuses vs LOUD - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Evil Geniuses vs LOUD is the first Semifinal match in VCT Americas Kickoff. A total of eleven teams went through multiple stages to try and qualify for VCT Masters Madrid. They went through a double elimination format in the Group Stage to round-robin style Play-Ins and finally the single elimination in the Playoffs.

Day 8 saw three matches from the Play-Ins. In this, the three teams- Sentinels, G2 Esports, and MIBR got to play against each other. The team with the most wins will progress to the next and final stage of the event. Sentinels were able to win 2-0 against MIBR and won a map against G2 Esports, which allowed them to qualify for Playoffs due to map differential. Evil Geniuses and LOUD will now directly fight for a spot at Masters Madrid.

Evil Geniuses vs LOUD - Which team will make their way to Masters Madrid through VCT Americas Kickoff?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Evil Geniuses had a huge shakeup in their roster for the 2024 season. They added some rather underrated players from NA, including supamen, Derrek, Apotheon, and NaturE, to the roster. This team looked great on stage and was able to get a clean 2-0 win against G2 Esports.

LOUD was among the top teams in the Americas last year. They made a single change in their roster, which saw the addition of qck. This team has been able to defeat the likes of some top Americas teams like Leviatán and Sentinels to reach the Playoffs stage.

This matchup of Evil Geniuses vs LOUD mostly favors the latter due to the great results achieved by the team's core last year. However, Evil Geniuses hasn't shown much at this Kickoff event and could use an unorthodox team composition to catch LOUD off guard like how they did against their previous opponent, G2 Esports.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during Valorant Champions 2023, where Evil Geniuses won the Bo5 (Best-of-five) by 3-2.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses' most recent match was against G2 Esports at the Americas Kickoff event, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Expand Tweet

LOUD's most recent match was at the same event against Leviatán, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

Potential Lineups

Evil Geniuses

Nicholas " NaturE " Garrison (IGL)

" Garrison (IGL) Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Phat " supamen " Le

" Le Vincent " Apotheon " Le

" Le Alexander " jawgemo " Mor

" Mor Christine "potter" Chi (Head coach)

LOUD

Gabriel " qck " Lima

" Lima Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Pedro "peu" Lopes (Coach)

When and where to watch Evil Geniuses vs LOUD

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas. This series will take place on March 2 at 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 am IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day). Here are the watch links:

Evil Geniuses vs LOUD on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Evil Geniuses vs LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT listicles:

Teams to look out for in Americas League || Teams to look out for in China League || Players to look out for in China League || Teams to look out for in 2024 || Players to look out for in 2024

Poll : Who will win this match? Evil Geniuses LOUD 0 votes