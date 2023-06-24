The Grand Final of VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo is here. After two weeks of intense competition for the only Masters title up for grabs this year, a grand prize of $350,000, and an extra seat for their region at Champions 2023, only two teams remain out of the original twelve. Fnatic and Evil Geniuses will face each other in the final showdown of the tournament.

Both teams have defeated top teams from different regions and shown immense mechanical and tactical prowess, adapting to different playstyles and strategies. Every single round in the tournament has led to this moment of truth. Here is everything you need to know going into the match.

Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses (EG) - Who will win the Grand Final of VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo?

Prediction

This is the third Grand Final that Fnatic will be part of in 2023. The first was at LOCK//IN, Sao Paulo, where they defeated LOUD and lifted their first international trophy. Fnatic has looked like a super team this season, having dropped only a single series against Team Liquid in the EMEA League finals.

On the contrary, Evil Geniuses started the VCT 2023 season as underdogs. They got knocked out in the second stage of LOCK//IN and won only four matches in the regular season of the Americas League. Despite a slow start, they kept grinding till they started seeing results. They finished third in their regional league and beat the likes of DRX, LOUD, Team Liquid, and Paper Rex in Tokyo.

Lauren Scott 🎃 @pansy Casting EG vs FNATIC tomorrow for the grand finals.



See you then Casting EG vs FNATIC tomorrow for the grand finals.See you then

The ultimate battle between the two teams will be one to watch. Both sides are evenly matched in terms of firepower, and both teams bring S-tier strategies. On the downside, Fnatic has had a hard time with rematches in the past, while EG's fundamentals look slightly off at certain moments.

With the right mental preparation, the Fnatic squad should outshine their impending opponents by a small margin, and this match should end in a second international win for the roster.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and EG faced each other in the Upper Finals of VCT Masters Tokyo, where the former won 2-1.

Recent results

FNATIC @FNATIC stomping NA for our first VCT Tokyo match? all in a day's work stomping NA for our first VCT Tokyo match? all in a day's work 😴 https://t.co/gpTCdApTck

Fnatic is yet to lose a single series in Masters Tokyo 2023, while EG has suffered just one defeat at the hands of Fnatic. As mentioned, they have beaten DRX, LOUD, Team Liquid, and Paper Rex in Tokyo.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Arnold Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the English broadcast of VCT Masters Tokyo Grand Finals on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant Esports. There will also be streams in other languages, which you can find on the regional VCT channels. You may also tune into watch parties hosted by content creators from across the world.

The final showdown in Masters Tokyo 2023 will take place between Fnatic and Evil Geniuses after the Team Deathmatch Showmatch and new Agent reveal on June 25, 2023, at 8 pm PT (previous day) / 5 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12 pm JST.

Poll : Who do you think will be the champions of VCT Masters Toktyo? Fnatic Evil Geniuses 0 votes