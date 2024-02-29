Fnatic vs Karmine Corp - VCT EMEA Kickoff: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Fnatic vs Karmine Corp is the second semifinal match of VCT EMEA Kickoff. After many matches over the course of a week, four teams have finally made their way to the Playoffs. The 11 competing organizations start off with the double-elimination Group Stage, followed by the Play-Ins. After an exceptional set of performances, the best four teams secured their spots in the playoffs.

Day 6 saw the three teams, Karmine Corp, Team Vitality, and KOI, battle it in the Play-Ins stage. These teams faced each other in a round-robin format, with the one with the most wins progressing to the Playoffs. Karmine Corp got two straight wins, becoming the fourth and final team to make their way to the final stage of this kickoff event.

Fnatic vs Karmine Corp - Which team will make their way to Masters Madrid through VCT EMEA Kickoff?

Predictions

Fnatic was arguably the best team from last year. They became the first squad to win two international trophies back to back and even had a top-four finish at Valorant Champions 2023. For the 2024 season, the team has decided to stick together, with Elmapuddy's addition as the head coach being their only roster change.

Karmine Corp had a disastrous performance last year that led to some big changes for the 2024 season. After retaining only Shin from their 2023 roster, KCorp added N4RRATE, MAGNUM, tomaszy, and marteen to the roster. The most notable addition was perhaps the Masters Berlin 2021 winner coach, ENGH, who has gotten incredible results from this new roster so far.

The Fnatic vs Karmine Corp matchup heavily favors the former due to their performance shown in 2023. Given they were the previous season's most successful team and have an unchanged roster, Fnatic is expected to win against Karmine Corp in this VCT EMEA Kickoff semifinal matchup. The French organization, however, has been doing great recently and could end up being a threat to Fnatic.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Karmine Corp have faced each other only once before. This was during the VCT EMEA League in 2023, where Fnatic won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-0.

Recent results

Fnatic's most recent match was against Team Vitality at the VCT EMEA Kickoff, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against KOI at the same event, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

Karmine Corp

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Fnatic vs Karmine Corp

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. The series will take place on February 29, 2024, at 11 am PDT/8 pm CET/12:30 am IST (next day)/4 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Fnatic vs Karmine Corp on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Fnatic vs Karmine Corp on YouTube: Watch here

