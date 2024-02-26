G2 Esports vs MIBR - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

G2 Esports vs MIBR is the second match of Play-Ins at VCT Americas Kickoff. Over the past week, the eleven teams gave it their all to qualify for the Playoffs. Now, only six teams remain, out of which three have directly made it to the Playoffs, while the other three will be making their way to the Play-Ins.

The Play-Ins stage has a very simple round-robin format. Every team in the table will face off against each other and score points accordingly. The team that gets the most wins or points gets to proceed to the Playoffs, while the other two get eliminated. Every match is important in the Play-Ins; hence, both G2 Esports and MIBR need to get this win at all costs.

G2 Esports vs MIBR - Which team will win this match at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

G2 Esports started out a little shaky at the start of the Group Stage but have finally regained their form. The team had several ups and unexpected downs during their few matches. G2 was considered one of the underdog teams and could still surprise everyone in this Play-Ins stage.

MIBR is easily the most surprising team at this Play-Ins stage. Despite the presence of stronger teams like FURIA, NRG Esports, and Cloud9, MIBR was able to annihilate them completely. Their new roster, under the guidance of the world champion coach, bzkA has shown much promise and synergy at this event so far.

This VCT matchup of G2 Esports vs MIBR favors the former due to the experience they have as a team. However, MIBR has proven to be quite an obstacle for other teams so far and could prove to be one for G2 as well.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other in any VCT or OFF//SEASON event, making this their first encounter.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent match was against KRÜ Esports at the VCT Americas Kickoff event, where they won their Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-0.

MIBR's most recent match was against Cloud9 at the same event, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.

Potential Lineups

G2 Esports:

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

MIBR:

João " jzz " Pedro

" Pedro Matheus " mazin " Araújo

" Araújo Arthur " artzin " Araujo

" Araujo Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Leandro " frz " Gomes

" Gomes Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs MIBR

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. The series will take place on February 26 at 3 pm PDT/12 am CET (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day)/8:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

G2 Esports vs MIBR on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here G2 Esports vs MIBR on YouTube: Watch here

