Gen.G vs DRX - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Gen.G vs DRX brings a high-stakes elimination match in the Playoffs stage of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) series is crucial for both teams if they want to progress to VCT Masters Shanghai.

As for the matchup, Gen.G comes in with a total of three wins and five losses. On the other hand, DRX has amassed five wins and suffered just a single loss at this event. This will be among the final elimination matches of the event.

Gen.G vs DRX - Which team will win this match in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Gen.G's rise to the top of VCT in 2024 has been amazing. The new roster has led to the rise of some of the best players in the world. Although the team enjoyed an impressive run at VCT Masters Madrid, it has subsequently been exposed to a lot more threats.

After an underwhelming showing in the Kickoff, DRX's roster has turned a new leaf in Stage 1. Bringing a different playstyle and the introduction of two rookies, DRX became the only undefeated team coming into the Pacific Stage 1 Playoffs. Despite facing elimination, it is still among the strongest lineups in the region.

This matchup featuring Gen.G vs DRX favors the latter owing to its remarkable performances. However, Gen G is a team that won't roll over by any means.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other on multiple occasions. Their most recent matchup was during the Group stage of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 where DRX clinched the Bo3 series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

Gen.G's latest match was against T1 in the Playoffs stage of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. Despite its best efforts, the former suffered a 1-2 defeat.

Expand Tweet

DRX's most recent match was at the same event where it also succumbed to a 1-2 Bo3 series loss.

Potential Lineups

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

DRX

Kim " stax " Gu-taek (IGL)

" Gu-taek (IGL) Yu " BuZz " Byung-chul

" Byung-chul Kim " MaKo " Myeong-kwan

" Myeong-kwan Jung " Foxy9 " Jae-sung

" Jae-sung Cho " Flashback " Min-hyuk

" Min-hyuk Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Gen.G vs DRX

Interested readers can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on May 5, 2024, at 3 am PT/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 pm IST/ 7 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Gen.G vs DRX on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Gen.G vs DRX on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT articles: