Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon is the final Group Stage match of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) is not going to have any impact as all the Playoff spots have been secured.

As of now, Gen.G has had three wins and two losses earning them the first position in their group. On the other side, Rex Regum Qeon has two wins and two losses putting them in fourth place in their group.

Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2034 Stage 1?

Predictions

Gen.G is among the top teams in the Pacific region. After a brilliant performance at VCT Masters Madrid, they were able to continue that momentum and destroy their opponents in Stage 1. With their current record, Gen.G has effortlessly made their way to the Playoffs and secured the number one seed from their group.

Rex Regum Qeon had some ups and downs during Stage 1. They were able to secure wins against stronger Pacific teams like Team Secret but their losses looked very one-sided. With their record, Rex Regum Qeon will unfortunately not be making it to the Playoffs.

This match between Gen.G and Rex Regum Qeon heavily favors the former as they just look way better than their opposition. However, winning this match could instill a lot of confidence into Rex Regum Qeon's roster.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other several times before. The most recent was during the Pacific Kickoff where Gen.G won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Gen.G's most recent match was against ZETA DIVISION at the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Rex Regum Qeon's most recent match was against Global Esports at the same event where they lost the Bo3 series 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

Rex Regum Qeon

David " xffero " Monangin (IGL)

" Monangin (IGL) Park " Estrella " Gun

" Gun Maksim " Jemkin " Batorov

" Batorov Saibani " fl1pzjde r" Rahmad

r" Rahmad Hagai " Lmemore " Tewuh

" Tewuh Marthinus "Ewok" Walt (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon?

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on April 29, 2024, at 4 AM PT/ 1 PM CET/ 4:30 PM IST/ 8 PM JST.

Here are the links:

Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon on YouTube: Watch here

