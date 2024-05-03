Gen.G vs T1 - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Gen.G vs T1 is the featured Playoff match in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. Both teams had to give their best to qualify for this stage and have looked great throughout Stage 1.

As of now, Gen.G has amassed three wins and three losses, becoming the #1 seed from its group. On the other end, T1's record states three wins and four losses in Stage 1. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) fixture doesn't feature single elimination as the loser will head into the lower bracket.

Gen.G vs T1 - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Gen.G's incredible performance at VCT Masters Madrid put a target on its back for Stage 1. Despite posting dominant wins, other top teams like Paper Rex and DRX have successfully bested them in every way. Grabbing a win will require Gen.G to be at its absolute peak.

T1 had a decent start to the 2024 season but has lacked consistency. The team has accumulated wins against some of the weaker squads. Notably, T1's Playoff victory against Team Secret grabbed a lot of attention. Such a win could be pivotal in the upcoming game.

The matchup featuring Gen.G vs T1 heavily favors the former, thanks to a much more impressive string of victories. However, T1 delivered an upset by beating Team Secret and has the potential to do it against Gen.G.

Head-to-head

The teams have faced each other several times before. Their most recent clash arrived during the VCT Pacific League 2023 where T1 won the Bo3 series with a 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

Gen.G's most recent clash was against Rex Regum Qeon in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1's Group Stage where it lost 1-2.

T1's latest match was against Team Secret at the same event, with the former posting an impressive 2-0 win.

Potential Lineups

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

T1

Ha " Sayaplayer " Jung-woo

" Jung-woo Lee " Carpe " Jae-hyeok

" Jae-hyeok Kevin " xccurate " Susanto

" Susanto Ham " iZu " Woo-ju

" Woo-ju Daniel " Rossy " Abedrabbo

" Abedrabbo Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Gen.G vs T1

Those interested can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on May 4, 2024, at 1 am PT/ 10 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 5 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Gen.G vs T1 on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Gen.G vs T1 on YouTube: Watch here

