Gen.G vs T1 - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Gen.G vs T1 is the featured elimination match in the Playoffs of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. Both teams will be competing for higher seeding in VCT Masters Shanghai, having already qualified for the event.

As of now, T1 is sitting at a total of four wins and five losses whereas Gen.G sports a record of four wins and four defeats. Winning this Bo5 (Best-of-five) series will help both teams earn championship points and get closer to getting three more for winning Pacific Stage 1.

Gen.G vs T1 - Which team will progress further in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Gen.G became an immediate target after its brilliant performance in VCT Masters Madrid. While the team did manage to rediscover that form, the team suffered some unexpected defeats. Nevertheless, Gen.G was resilient throughout the event and has now made it to VCT Masters Shanghai.

T1's journey was somewhat of a mixed bag during the Group Stage of Stage 1. However, the team picked itself back up and has lived up to its potential during the Playoffs. T1 posted its most notable win in a previous match against Gen.G where the squad took complete control of the series.

The latest match between Gen.G and T1 is favored towards the latter despite their previous encounter. Gen.G is a lot more experienced and seems to have more control during critical matches which T1 has yet to learn.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other many times before. Their most recent match was during the Playoffs of the ongoing event, VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 where T1 won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

Gen.G's most recent match was against DRX in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1, with the team grabbing a 2-1 win across the Bo3 series.

T1's latest match was against Paper Rex in the same event, with the squad suffering a 0-2 loss.

Potential Lineups

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

T1

Ha " Sayaplayer " Jung-woo

" Jung-woo Lee " Carpe " Jae-hyeok

" Jae-hyeok Kevin " xccurate " Susanto

" Susanto Ham " iZu " Woo-ju

" Woo-ju Daniel " Rossy " Abedrabbo

" Abedrabbo Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Gen.G vs T1

Fans can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on May 11, 2024, at 1 am PT/ 10 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 5 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Gen.G vs T1 on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Gen.G vs T1 on YouTube: Watch here

