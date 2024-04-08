Global Esports vs DRX - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Global Esports vs DRX is the Group Stage match of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. Here, the 11 teams will be giving their best to try and qualify for Masters Shanghai. They will first head into the Group Stage, which will then be followed by the Playoffs. The top three teams from each region will make it to the Masters event.

Day 2 of the event had two matches scheduled. The first one saw Talon Esports and BLEED go up against each other. The Bo3 (Best-of-Three) series went to the decider map as both teams won on their own map picks but it was ultimately Talon that took the win by 2-1. The second match saw T1 and Paper Rex give it their all in the Bo3 series. While T1 gave it their best shot, Paper Rex was able to take the series with a clean 2-0 win.

Global Esports vs DRX - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Global Esports made several changes to their roster for the 2024 season. While the team has improved since last year, they haven't been able to put many wins under their belt. However, so far, the team has definitely looked better than they did in Kickoff.

DRX made a major revamp to their roster for the 2024 season. These changes did see some success but the team was still unable to qualify for the international event. In Stage 1, the team already started off great by earning a clean 2-0 win.

This match of Global Esports vs DRX heavily favors the latter as they typically have more planned-out strategies. However, Global Esports has been looking better at this event and could turn things around in their favor.

Head-to-head

These teams have only faced each other once before during the Pacific League 2023 where DRX won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Global Esports' most recent match was against ZETA DIVISION at the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

DRX's most recent match was at the same event against Team Secret where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential lineups

Global Esports

Russel " Russ " Mendes (IGL)

" Mendes (IGL) Gary " blaZek1ng " Dastin

" Dastin Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Niko " Polvi " Polvinen

" Polvinen Benedict " Benkai " Tan

" Tan Peter "Spin" Bradford (Head Coach)

DRX

Kim " stax " Gu-taek (IGL)

" Gu-taek (IGL) Yu " BuZz " Byung-chul

" Byung-chul Kim " MaKo " Myeong-kwan

" Myeong-kwan Jung " Foxy9 " Jae-sung

" Jae-sung Pyeon " termi " Seon-ho (Head Coach)

" Seon-ho (Head Coach) Kang "BeYN" Ha-Bin

When and where to watch Global Esports vs DRX

Readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The match will take place on April 8 at 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST / 8 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Global Esports vs DRX on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Global Esports vs DRX on YouTube: Watch here

