Global Esports vs Talon Esports - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Global Esports vs Talon Esports is a Group Stage match in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. The event will see eleven teams fight through the Group Stage and the Playoffs to make their way to VCT Masters Shanghai. Only the top three lineups from each region will get a chance to play at the international event.

Day 6 of the event started with a match between Team Secret and ZETA DIVISION. Both teams were able to win on their own map picks but it was eventually Team Secret that took the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-1. The second match delivered a dominant display as Rex Regum Qeon demolished BLEED with a 2-0 win. They only lost seven rounds in the entire series.

Global Esports vs Talon Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Global Esports' new roster has been a mixed bag. The team has shown potential and even succeeded in securing a couple of wins. However, Stage 1 has been a difficult start for Global as it has already lost two matches.

On the other hand, Talon Esports has looked a bit better. The new roster has shown a good amount of variety in its Agent compositions on certain maps and has made it work. Talon has already gotten themselves a win at this event.

The Global Esports vs Talon Esports matchup favors the latter as they have looked better in recent matches. However, Global Esports can be full of surprises and if the team starts strong, an upset might be on the cards.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have only clashed once against each other during the VCT Pacific League in 2023, with Global Esports grabbing a 2-0 win across a Bo3 series.

Recent results

Global Esports' most recent match was a 2-0 loss to DRX in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1.

Expand Tweet

At the same event, Talon Esports also suffered a 2-0 loss against Gen.G.

Potential Lineups

Global Esports

Russel " Russ " Mendes (IGL)

" Mendes (IGL) Gary " blaZek1ng " Dastin

" Dastin Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Niko " Polvi " Polvinen

" Polvinen Benedict " Benkai " Tan

" Tan Peter "Spin" Bradford (Head Coach)

Talon Esports

Thanamethk " Crws " Mahatthananuyut

" Mahatthananuyut Jittana " JitBoyS " Nokngam

" Nokngam Lim " Lenne " You Xiang Lionel

" You Xiang Lionel Joseph " ban " Seungmin Oh

" Seungmin Oh Peter " Governor " No

" No Thanachart " Surf" Rungapajaratkul

Rungapajaratkul Hector "FrosT" Rosario (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Global Esports vs Talon Esports

Readers can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on April 15 at 4 am PT/ 1 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 8 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Global Esports vs Talon Esports on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Global Esports vs Talon Esports on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT articles:

Poll : Who will win this match? Global Esports Talon Esports 0 votes View Discussion