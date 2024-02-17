Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - VCT Pacific Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION will be the second match from Group A in the VCT Pacific Kickoff event. This time, the event will see a bunch of changes made to it. First, the Ascension winners from 2023 will be added as the eleventh team to the competition. Lastly, the format of the tournament will see a completely new model where teams will be divided into multiple groups. They will then be required to battle through a double elimination format and make it to the Playoffs stage.

The Pacific Kickoff event will decide which teams qualify for VCT Masters Madrid. After the recent inclusion of China in the franchised leagues, there are now a total of four regions in the tier one event. Due to this, every region will only get a total of two spots in the upcoming Masters event.

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - Which team will win their opening match at VCT Pacific Kickoff?

Predictions

Global Esports had a very underwhelming performance last year. The team was unable to qualify for any international event and could not put up a great front during the regional league. As such, the entire team composition has been changed, which includes bringing experienced pros like Russ and Benkai to the roster. Players like blaZek1ng and Polvi have also been added to increase firepower. The sixth player from last year, Lightningfast, will now be joining the active lineup as well.

ZETA DIVISION had a decent showing last year. They managed to finish in the top four of the regional league and were also able to Breeze through the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) to make it to Champions. However, the team will be seeing a smaller change as they have added yuran and hiroronn to the roster. Both these players were formerly a part of the ZETA DIVISION Academy team.

This Pacific Kickoff matchup of Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION favors the latter purely due to their previous records. However, this new iteration of GE does have the potential to create an upset.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other once before during the VCT Pacific League last year, where ZETA DIVISION won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-1.

Recent results

Global Esports' most recent match was against FURIA at Convergence 2023, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

ZETA DIVISION's most recent match was against NAVI at Riot Games ONE 2023, where they lost their Bo1 (Best-of-one) match by 0-1.

Potential lineups

Global Esports

Russel " Russ " Mendes (IGL)

" Mendes (IGL) Gary " blaZek1ng " Dastin

" Dastin Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Niko " Polvi " Polvinen

" Polvinen Benedict " Benkai " Tan

" Tan Park " Bazzi " Jun-ki

" Jun-ki Peter "Spin" Bradford (Head Coach)

ZETA DIVISION

Yuuma " Dep " Hisamoto

" Hisamoto Ushida " Laz " Koji (IGL)

" Koji (IGL) Hiroki " hiroronn " Yanai

" Yanai Tenta " TENNN " Asai

" Asai Yushin " yuran " Hato

" Hato Carlos "Carlao" Mohn (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION

Readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The series will take place on February 17 at 2 am PDT / 11 am CET / 3:30 pm IST / 6 pm SGT / 7 pm KST. Here are the links:

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION on YouTube: Watch here

