Valorant has garnered a massive player base and an enthusiastic community of fans and supporters. The release of a new season reignites many of the game's players to grind once again and start climbing the ladder to secure better competitive ranks.

Episode 6 Act 1 is the latest update that Valorant received, which also resets the ranks of the entire base. Players have already started their grind to rise to the top and showcase their in-game prowess—solo or with a pre-made squad. The current rank reset has kicked players down at least one or two tiers with new changes to the ranking system.

Recently, many have experienced higher server latency than normal on the servers they normally queue in, disappointing the player base. Herein, we look at the issue and how it can be fixed.

Valorant's higher-than-usual server ping, its possible fixes, and probable reasons

Valorant is Riot Games' First-Person Shooter (FPS) title that can be enjoyed in an online multiplayer format. Whenever a game has an online multiplayer side, the servers and players' pings can affect the overall result of matches. Considering the fast-paced nature of the game, such an issue can drastically hinder in-game player performance, wherein missing shots and lagging become commonplace.

Valorant high ping issue possible fixes

The current high ping issue in seems to be affecting many players. While there is no official fix for this peculiar problem, a few workarounds can be employed to try and fix the latency issue.

Restart both Valorant and the Riot Client.

Check your network connectivity. Switch to an ethernet cable instead of Wi-Fi.

Check the Windows Update menu. Pending updates might be downloading in the background and causing ping issues in-game.

Close any background applications that use your active network.

Restart your internet modem.

Trying out these methods can resolve the game's high ping issue and continue competitive matchmaking. These possible fixes have worked for a few of the players while not having any impact on others.

Possible reasons for Valorant's high ping

At the start of every Episode update, the number of players active in the game increases tremendously. The servers are flooded with all the players who actively try to restart their grind to Radiant in the first few weeks. Latency issues might be due to the servers facing loads more than they are usually equipped to handle.

Such a problem might also lie on the player's side as their internet connectivity might fluctuate. Contacting the Internet Service Provider for an update and conducting a diagnostic check on the active connections can help. This precautionary step ensures a healthy connection to the official Riot servers.

While there have not been any official announcements by the game's publisher or any of the developers, we can be sure that the issue will be resolved as soon as possible if it lies on the server side. Riot Games try to provide the best gaming experience through their dominant FPS title to the entire player base.

We've discussed the best possible fixes for the current high-ping issues plaguing Riot's FPS game. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and in-game tips and tricks.

Poll : 0 votes