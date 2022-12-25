How to level up the Valorant Battlepass quickly in Episode 5 Act 3?

The Valorant Battlepass contains fascinating rewards and cosmetics that can be obtained by playing and earning experience points. Progressing through the 50 available tiers and five additional Epilogue tiers will get you everything from weapon skins to free Radianite points.

Players that acquire the Battlepass will have access to all premium tiers, each with their own set of goodies. They will also receive an XP boost, allowing them to go faster through the Battlepass. But wait, there's more. If players do not want to pay for the Battlepass, they may still obtain free items such as cards, gun buddies, weapon skins, and more.

Methods to level up the Battlepass quickly in Valorant

To level up the Battlepass in Valorant, players will be required to collect Experience points (XP). Doing so is essential, especially in FPS games with a reward system.

Players should have the required information about how the XP system works in Valorant. This will provide them with insights on how to quickly level up Battlepass and unlock various Agent contracts.

All of the methods for quickly gaining XP points in Valorant have been listed below.

1) Different game modes grant varying amounts of XP.

Spike Rush: Irrespective of winning or losing, Spike rush provides 1000 XP after the completion of a match.

Unrated: Players can earn a huge amount of XP if they win unrated matches by a great margin. They can earn up to 4700 XP, but it takes 30-40 minutes to finish an unrated match.

Competitive: Here, they can earn 1300 to 4700 XP per match depending upon what margin they win or lose. Since it takes a long time to complete a match, the farming potential for obtaining XP in Competitive mode is minimal.

Deathmatch: Players will be able to receive 900 XP irrespective of winning or losing.

Escalation and Replication: Both modes award 800 XP as well as an additional 200 XP for winning the match. Each match takes roughly eight to 10 minutes to finish.

Swiftplay: Swiftplay mode was introduced in the final patch of Episode 5 Act 3. Each battle lasts roughly 15-20 minutes and awards 500 to 1900 XP based on the number of rounds won and lost.

2) Completing Daily and Weekly Missions

In addition to gaining XP through different game types, players in Valorant may obtain XP by completing Daily and Weekly Missions. They need to complete these in-game missions during their matches.

Every day, players receive two assigned tasks that last 24 hours until being replaced by a new pair. Daily Missions grant 2000 experience points after completion.

Weekly Missions, on the other hand, are a collection of three missions that each player receives on a weekly basis. They are accessible until finished, unlike daily assignments, and are the same for everyone each week.

Act 3 of Episode 5 has 12 weeks of missions that players may complete to gain a total of 360,000 XP. From week one through week 12, experience points progressively increase.

At the start, participants earn 7200 XP after completing the week one missions, and at the end of week 12 missions, they receive 12000 XP.

Shiick @Shiick New weeklies for Episode 5 act 3!



Yes, numbers are lower, but the act is longer.



Week 1:

- Kill 100 enemies (7200 XP)

- Play 150 rounds (7200 XP)

- Use 25 ultimates (7200 XP)



Week 2:

- Deal 18000 damage (7200 XP)

- Plant/defuse 20 spikes (7200 XP)

- Play 10 games (7200 XP) New weeklies for Episode 5 act 3!Yes, numbers are lower, but the act is longer.Week 1: - Kill 100 enemies (7200 XP)- Play 150 rounds (7200 XP)- Use 25 ultimates (7200 XP)Week 2: - Deal 18000 damage (7200 XP)- Plant/defuse 20 spikes (7200 XP)- Play 10 games (7200 XP)

However, players should bear in mind that Spike Rush, Deathmatch, and Escalation/ Replication matches have no effect on their Daily or Weekly tasks. They can only finish them by playing Unrated or Competitive Valorant matches.

3) Completing the Battlepass during the squad-boost event

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks



> Queue up with friends and earn bonus XP



~ Duo - 8% Boost

~ Trio - 12% Boost

~ Quads (4) - 16% Boost

~ Full Squad (5) - 20% Boost



Starts December 14th and Ends on January 4th End of Year Squad Boost | #VALORANT > Queue up with friends and earn bonus XP~ Duo - 8% Boost~ Trio - 12% Boost~ Quads (4) - 16% Boost~ Full Squad (5) - 20% BoostStarts December 14th and Ends on January 4th End of Year Squad Boost | #VALORANT > Queue up with friends and earn bonus XP~ Duo - 8% Boost~ Trio - 12% Boost~ Quads (4) - 16% Boost~ Full Squad (5) - 20% BoostStarts December 14th and Ends on January 4th https://t.co/nPW8rFLuWl

Squad Boost is one of the most exciting new events introduced by the Valorant 2022 Year-End. It allows players to merely play the game and gain a large number of Experience Points.

It started on December 14 and will end on January 4. During the event, Valorant is offering up to 20% more XP.

To obtain additional XP, players must play with their buddies in Duos, Trios, Quads, or Full Squads. The allocation of Experience Points will vary depending on the number of participants:

Duos get an 8% increase

Trios get a 12% increase

Party of 4? 16% increase

Full squads of 5 get the full 20% increase

4) Buying the Battlepass for an extra XP boost

Finally, players may purchase a battlepass to get XP quicker in Valorant. The experience increase is three percent, and the total amount of extra XP gained until the end of the combat pass is good enough to justify it.

To acquire the Battlepass, one must spend real money of $10.

This is all the required information a player needs to acquire experience points quickly.

