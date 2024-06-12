Is Abyss available to play in Unrated? Availability of the new map explored

The Abyss map in Valorant will be available in the game's Unrated mode, following the launch of patch 8.11. Its introduction has made headlines as it is the first-ever map in the title to not have conventional boundaries. Patch 8.11 comes with several major changes. These alterations range from map pool updates and UI panel changes to Agent tweaks.

This article takes a look at all the details regarding the new Norwegian map's availability in the game.

More about Abyss' availability in Valorant Unrated and other modes

Abyss will be available in Valorant in all non-ranked modes, especially Unrated, for both PC and console. However, following the release of the Norwegian map, players will find it as an individual queue option on PC. The queue option will follow the standard unrated format. That said, if the match gets tied (12-12), players worldwide will only get one sudden death round to decide their fate.

Meanwhile, after one week, all maps, including Abyss, will be playable in all modes, including Unranked, Spike Rush, and Swiftplay. However, it will not be available in the Competitive mode for some weeks.

The exciting part is that in Valorant patch 8.11, all non-ranked modes will be played in an open map pool. This means players can enjoy all 13 maps in-game, regardless of their availability in the active map pool.

According to Riot Games, the Norwegian map will make its way into the competitive and premier scenes following the introduction of Valorant patch 9.0 and 9.02, respectively.

Unfortunately, console players can only enjoy Abyss, Ascent, Bind, and Haven in the non-ranked modes. They have to wait a bit longer to play the rest of the maps post-patch 9.0. This is because the developer will only add one map at a time after pushing a new patch update.

Having said that, these players will get access to 11 spike mode maps in the custom game. On the other hand, since the Competitive mode will be joining the game post-9.0 patch, they will get a chance to showcase their skills in ranked matches.

