Is Neo Frontier skin bundle in Valorant worth buying?

Valorant's new skinline, the Neo Frontier collection, har arrived with the start of Episode 7 Act 1. The bundle is available in the shop for players to buy alongside a host of new features that the new Episode has brought to the game. Among these are an overhauled progression system, a new Sentinel Agent called Deadlock, and the much-awaited Team Deathmatch game mode.

Even with all these new features, the Neo Frontier skin collection is getting sufficient hype among Valorant players. An amalgamation of the old world and the future, the collection is a groundbreaking step in the potential of in-game cosmetics in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter.

You might be wondering what these novel features are and if they make the Neo Frontier collection worth purchasing. This article will (or at least attempt to) help you decide.

How much does the Neo Frontier bundle cost in Valorant?

The first thing to consider when deciding whether to buy a skin is how deep you have to reach into your pocket to get it and whether the features it provides are worth the investment. The latest skin collection in the game costs 8700 VP for the entire bundle, bringing the cost of individual gun skins to 2175 VP.

You get a Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, an axe-shaped melee skin, a reactive gun buddy, and other items in the bundle. Considering that, the pricepoint looks appropriate if the special effects included in the skin are solid.

What special effects does the Neo Frontier skin collection in Valorant have?

The developer's goal with this skin collection was to build a skin where the grime and grit of the Old West can coexist alongside the sleekness of the Neo Future.

The resultant skin provides a smooth flow from the old to the new as you progress through the different tiers. The first two tiers represent the classic Western style. The clean and practical design comes with a unique reticle and special sound effects.

Upon unlocking the third tier, you venture into the future. The gun's overall look changes drastically. From something you would find in a desert in the Wild West, it becomes an artifact from a faraway planet. These tiers are filled with lovely animations and sound effects for shooting, reloading, and inspecting the weapon.

Additionally, as a couple of fun easter eggs, the reload animation of the Sheriff's skin is very similar to the beloved Arcane-inspired skin for the pistol. All the futuristic versions, especially the Marshal, also have a similar feel to that of Chamber's ultimate, making the gun feel even stronger than it is.

What sets the Neo Frontier skinline apart from other Valorant skins?

The foremost thing that makes Neo Frontier unique is the fact that it gives you the experience of two skins in one. On top of that, you also get access to four different variants.

While the Radiant Entertainment System collection provided three skins with different animations and finishers, they were only unlockable as variants. The present collection lets you do that within the upgradable tiers. This is unprecedented.

The collection also gives you custom ricochet sounds for the first time in Valorant. There is also the reactive gun buddy to consider. The Neo Frontier gun buddy responds actively to changes in the scoreboard to show the face of the top fragger in the server. When you are the top fragger, the weapon charm turns red.

Conclusion: Neo Frontier skinline is a must-buy for skin collectors in Valorant

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Own your future with a taste of the past. The Neo Frontier Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Axe Melee are hitting your shop soon. Own your future with a taste of the past. The Neo Frontier Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Axe Melee are hitting your shop soon. https://t.co/w6YM4JgjI3

With all the new features that the collection brings, the price point of 8700 VP seems quite appropriate for the collection. The guns included in the bundle are highly relevant and reliable. Even the axe skin looks and feels solid.

The brains behind the skin get nearly everything, from the aesthetics to the functional aspects, on point. If you love collecting skins in Valorant, you wouldn't want to miss this one.

