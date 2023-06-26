"True homage to the western genre": Valorant devs share inspiration behind Neo Frontier skin collection

The Neo Frontier skin collection is coming to Valorant with the start of Episode 7 Act 1. The developers have deployed advanced, cutting-edge technology to create a skinline that blends the old world with a futuristic one. The result is a set of skins that will attract lovers of the classic Spaghetti Western aesthetic and futuristic sci-fi alike.

Laura Baltzer, Producer at Riot Games, said about this:

"We wanted Neo Frontier to be a true homage to the western genre–both old and new. There are two distinct but connected fantasies in this skinline, but we wanted both to feel fulfilled."

As you enter the new chapter in Valorant, you might be curious about the inspiration behind the Neo Frontier skin collection and the challenges faced by the developers. Here are some insights from Baltzer and sound designer Drew Olsen who worked on the collection.

What sets Valorant's latest Neo Frontier skin collection apart?

The Neo Frontier collection is aimed to be a perfect concoction of the old and the new. This collection is groundbreaking as far as skins in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooters go. The Radiant Entertainment System collection made it possible for a single collection to feel like three different skins using variants.

The Neo Frontier collection executes the same within the upgradable tiers of the skin and provides variants. The first two levels of the skin represent the old world, while the latter stages are tethered to the future.

Speaking about their goals while designing Valorant's new skin collection, Baltzer commented:

"This goal was intertwined with so many of the decisions we made during production for this skinline. Normally, animations for a skinline would only be on the final upgrade levels. We changed it up for this skin because we felt like it was important that the animations and audio were reflected in both the old school and futuristic versions of the skin."

Speaking of sounds, Valorant's Neo Frontier collection creates a milieu of audio effects while shooting, reloading, or inspecting weapons with this skin equipped. Drew Olsen elaborated on the inspiration and process that led to the final product.

Olsen's goal was to blend the grit and grime of the 'Old West' with electronic and synthetic sounds. The sound effects in the collection incorporate guitars, harmonicas, shakers, and other elements.

Baltzer highlighted that Frontier is a weapons manufacturer who has been part of Valorant's lore from the start. The Sheriff and Marshal are two weapons that have always sported the company's 'cowboy hat' logo. She divulged:

"Our inspiration came from this idea of how the weapons from this manufacturer might have changed over time. How would the default Sheriff have looked 100 years before? What could it look like 100 years in the future?

The brains behind the skin had to ensure a smooth flow from the old to the new as players upgraded from tiers one to four. Baltzer explained the process before finally managing to strike the perfect balance:

"Wood continuing from old to new, or even the scope on the Marshal having pieces added instead of just being completely remade. Keeping some details the same between the two versions of the skinline helped us keep the classic feeling of the weapons but with a sci-fi twist."

Speaking of challenges faced while working on Valorant's latest skinline, Laura Baltzer highlighted some new features and facets incorporated in this collection. This includes the never-before-seen custom ricochet sounds and the Odin barrel rotation.

The gun buddy in the Neo Frontier collection was a particular highlight. Unlike most gun buddies, which are static, this one reacts to changes in the scoreboard. Whoever is top fragging in the server will have their face on the weapon charm and a bounty to their name. If it is the user themselves, it will be highlighted in red.

The Neo Frontier collection will push the limit for skin aesthetics and capabilities in Valorant. You can find this bundle in the in-game store starting from June 27~28, 2023, once the patch for the new Episode drops in your region.

