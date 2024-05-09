Karmine Corp vs Fnatic - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Karmine Corp vs Fnatic is a Playoffs stage match in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. They will be going through this Bo3 (Best-of-three) series to secure their spot in the Upper Final of this event.

Currently, Karmine Corp has a total of three wins and three losses which put them at the top of their group. Meanwhile, Fnatic has recorded four wins and three losses in the entirety of this event.

Karmine Corp vs Fnatic - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Karmine Corp had a decent showing during VCT Masters Madrid and have continued to keep that form during Stage 1. While their wins have all been against much weaker teams, they have been able to give a tough time to the stronger ones like FUT Esports and NAVI.

On the other hand, Fnatic has had many ups and downs. Despite having the same amount of wins as Karmine Corp during the Group Stage, the team struggled to keep up their form from last year. However, after their recent win against Team Liquid, Fnatic are looking in a much better shape.

This match of Karmine Corp vs Fnatic favors the former as they have performed much better than their opponents in Stage 1. However, Fnatic is still a scary team to go up against and could always turn the tides in their favor.

Head-to-head

These two teams have faced each other a couple of times. The most recent was during the EMEA Kickoff where Karmine Corp won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against Team Heretics in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Fnatic's most recent match was against Team Liquid where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Potential Lineups

Karmine Corp:

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

Fnatic:

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Karmine Corp vs Fnatic

Interested readers can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 9, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Karmine Corp vs Fnatic on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Karmine Corp vs Fnatic on YouTube: Watch here

The links above will redirect you to the correct broadcast channel. It won't get you to the desired match, as the exact links are not available at the time of writing this article.

