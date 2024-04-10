Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports is a Group Stage match in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. Currently, the eleven teams are vying for the top three spots to qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai. They will first go through the Group Stage and then the Playoffs in order to make it to the international event.

Day 3 of the event had two matches scheduled. The first one saw Team Liquid bested by FUT Esports in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-0. The second match had a similar score in favor of the newcomers, Gentle Mates who finally established themselves as a threat after defeating BBL Esports quite effortlessly.

Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Karmine Corp are currently the strongest team in EMEA. After winning Kickoff and finishing in fifth-sixth place in VCT Masters Madrid, the team have maintained that form in this event. As of now, they are among the two teams in their group who have scored a win.

FUT Esports were considered one of the stronger teams coming into 2024. The addition of cNed did lead to positive results, but the team were unable to qualify for Masters Madrid. However, EMEA 2024 Stage 1 had been a different story as they already started their run with a dominant win.

This match of Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports heavily favors the former as they are easily the best team in the region at the moment. However, FUT Esports has the talent and potential to keep the series close.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during the EMEA Kickoff where Karmine Corp won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against GIANTX in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against Team Liquid at the same event where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Karmine Corp:

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

FUT Esports:

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Eray " yetujey " Budak

" Budak Dogukan " qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan " Tan

" Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. The series will take place on April 10, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST / 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Karmine Corp vs FUT Esports on YouTube: Watch here

