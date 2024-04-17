Karmine Corp vs NAVI - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Week 3 of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 will see a Group Stage match between Karmine Corp vs NAVI. Currently, the 11 franchise teams are competing in the Group Stage to make the Playoffs. From there, the top three teams will advance to VCT Masters Shanghai. Day 6 of the event had two matches scheduled, the first being between Fnatic and GIANTX.

The match went all the way as both teams won on each other's map picks. However, eventually, Fnatic pushed through the final map and secured a 2-1 win in the Bo3 (best-of-three) series.

Meanwhile, the second match saw Karmine Corp dominate the newcomers of the EMEA League, Gentle Mates, winning the series 2-0, with both maps ending 13-6.

Karmine Corp vs NAVI - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Karmine Corp are currently the best team in the EMEA region. While their performance at VCT Masters Madrid was somewhat underwhelming, they have looked decent in Stage 1. KC have won two matches convincingly and lost a close match to FUT Esports.

NAVI's resurgence in the EMEA region has been a sight to behold. After being unable to qualify for Madrid, the team has looked like an unstoppable force in Stage 1. So far, they have won both their matches, including a historic comeback against Team Liquid.

The Karmine Corp vs NAVI match favors the former as they have looked the better team. That being said, NAVI, too, appear to be in form. This Bo3 series will not be easy for either team.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other twice before. Their most recent meeting was during the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers in 2023 where NAVI won the Bo3 series 2-1.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against Gentle Mates at the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. They won the Bo3 series 2-0.

NAVI's most recent match was at the same event, where they won their Bo3 series 2-1 against Team Liquid.

Potential Lineups

Karmine Corp

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Ardis " ardiis " Svaranieks

" Svaranieks Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Karmine Corp vs NAVI

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on April 17, 2024, at 10 am PDT/ 7 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST/ 2 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Karmine Corp vs NAVI on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Karmine Corp vs NAVI on YouTube: Watch here

