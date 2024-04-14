KRU Esports vs MIBR - VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The KRU Esports vs MIBR match on April 14, 2024, at VCT 2024 Americas will kick off Week 2, Day 2 of the tournament. With every passing week, the competition is getting stiffer, as teams try to make it to the playoffs. The top three finishers will represent the region at Masters Shanghai and the winner of the tournament will be awarded three VCT Championship Points.

As we head into today's KRU Esports vs MIBR game at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1, you might wonder how the teams match up and where you can catch the action live. This article covers all those details.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about KRU Esports vs MIBR at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1

Prediction

The addition of the Brazilian talent, Olavo "heat" Marcelo, to the KRU Esports lineup seems to have helped, as they broke their long loss streak and took down FURIA in a 2-1 series last week. While this is a good start, it can barely be considered a massive advancement in their position within the league, as FURIA is arguably the weakest link in the tournament.

That said, heat's 64-38-38 finish playing Fade and KAY/O is surely a promising prospect for the South American squad. When backed by keznit's insane mechanical skills, KRU has the potential to become a strong contender at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1.

Today's KRU Esports vs MIBR match will be the latter's first series in the tournament. However, the fact that they made it to the play-ins at Kickoffs and missed the playoffs only by a small margin makes them a strong contender in today's series.

Given both teams' performances historically, today's game is skewed slightly towards MIBR. Having said that, if KRU can carry forward the rampage they started last week, the result can go either way.

Head-to-head

There have been two KRU Esports vs MIBR matches in VCT history. The first was at the Americas League in 2023, where MIBR won 2-1. The second game was played at Americas LCQ, where KRU took down the Brazilians 2-0.

Recent results

Going into today's KRU Esports vs MIBR game, the former is coming off of an L-L-L-L-W streak against Leviatan, FURIA, G2 Esports (twice), and Furia, respectively.

MIBR, on the other hand, has an L-W-W-L-W streak against Cloud9, FURIA, Cloud9, Sentinels, and G2 Esports, respectively.

Potential lineups

KRU Esports

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

Usnayo Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

MIBR

João "jzz" Pedtro

Pedtro Leandro "frz" Gomes

Gomes Matheus "RgLMeister" Rodigoli

Rodigoli Arthur "artzin" Araujo

Araujo Matheus "mazin" Araújo

Araújo Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Coach)

Where to watch KRU Esports vs MIBR

The game between KRU Esports and MIBR will take place on April 14, 2024. Here are the region-specific start times for the VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 match:

US (West): 2 pm PT

2 pm PT US (East): 4 pm ET

4 pm ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 11 pm CET

11 pm CET India: 2:30 am IST (next day)

2:30 am IST (next day) Japan and Korea: 5:30 am KST (next day)

You can watch the match on the following websites:

Once this match concludes, NRG Esports will take on FURIA.

