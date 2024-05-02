NAVI vs Fnatic - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

NAVI vs Fnatic is a Group Stage match in Week 5 of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. Securing this Bo3 (Best-of-three) series would help both teams make it to the Playoffs stage.

Currently, NAVI has three wins and one loss, earning them second place in their group. On the other side, Fnatic has three wins and two losses, putting them at third place in their group.

Note: Part of this article is based on the author's opinion.

NAVI vs Fnatic - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

NAVI has looked much better coming into the 2024 season. The decision to bring back ardiis to complete the old FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) roster has been quite helpful. The new team has shown some strong performances so far, including their extraordinary comeback against Team Liquid.

Fnatic has been dealing with some ups and downs this year. While not making it to VCT Masters Madrid was already quite surprising, the team has looked unlike themselves from last year. Their wins have been against much weaker teams, and they have struggled to close out maps against the likes of Team Heretics and FUT Esports.

This match of NAVI vs Fnatic favors the former as they have performed better than their opposition in Stage 1. However, Fnatic can turn things around and must do so now if they want to qualify for the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during the VCT EMEA League in 2023 where Fnatic won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

NAVI's most recent match was against BBL Esports at the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1, where they lost their Bo3 series by 1-2.

Fnatic's most recent match was against FUT Esports at the same event, where they lost their Bo3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Ardis " ardiis " Svaranieks

" Svaranieks Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Head Coach)

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

When and where to watch NAVI vs Fnatic

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 2, 2024, at 10 am PDT/ 7 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST/ 2 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

NAVI vs Fnatic on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here NAVI vs Fnatic on YouTube: Watch here

