NAVI vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

NAVI vs Team Heretics is the second match of the Playoffs stage in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) will be one of the two single-elimination matches of this event.

As of now, NAVI is sitting at a total of four wins and one loss, which placed them in the second position of their group. As for Team Heretics, they have a total of three wins and two losses which got them third place in their group.

Note: Part of this article is based on the author's opinion.

NAVI vs Team Heretics - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

NAVI's singular roster change has allowed them to rise to their best in the 2024 season. While this new team tends to have a slow start in a series, they have mostly been able to close it out with a win. So far, NAVI has been able to take down opponents like Fnatic, Team Liquid, and even Karmine Corp during the Group Stage.

After competing in VCT Masters Madrid, Team Heretics have been able to somewhat continue the same level of form in Stage 1. With Wo0t, their firepower has increased by a lot. Throughout this event, they have defeated the likes of Karmine Corp, Fnatic, and Team Liquid.

This match of NAVI vs Team Heretics favors the former as the team has performed better compared to their opponents. However, Team Heretics is definitely capable of winning this Bo3 series.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during the EMEA Kickoff where Team Heretics won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

NAVI's most recent match was against Fnatic in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Team Heretics' most recent match was against Karmine Corp at the same event, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1 as well.

Potential Lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Ardis " ardiis " Svaranieks

" Svaranieks Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Head Coach)

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Dominykas " MiniBoo " Lukaševičius

" Lukaševičius Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Mert " Wo0t " Alkan

" Alkan Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

When and where to watch NAVI vs Team Heretics

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 8, 2024, at 11 am PDT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST/ 3 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

NAVI vs Team Heretics on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here NAVI vs Team Heretics on YouTube: Watch here

