NAVI vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

NAVI vs Team Heretics is the first Semifinal match in VCT EMEA Kickoff. The eleven teams competed over the course of a week to get into the Playoffs. Having gone through a double elimination Group Stage and a round-robin formatted Play-Ins, the four remaining teams will be battling to secure their spot at VCT Masters Madrid.

Day 6 was entirely filled with matches that took place during the Play-Ins. In it, the three teams, KOI, Team Vitality, and Karmine Corp, went head-to-head against each other for the last spot in the Playoffs.

With two clean 2-0 Bo3 (Best-of-three) wins, Karmine Corp secured the final spot to join the Playoffs alongside Fnatic, NAVI and Team Heretics. Now, NAVI and Team Heretics will need to give their all in order to make it to the international stage.

NAVI vs Team Heretics - Which team will make it to Masters Madrid through VCT EMEA Kickoff?

Predictions

NAVI's underwhelming performance in 2023 led to them making a single roster change, bringing in ardiis to the roster and completing the former FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) team. This Masters winner squad have delivered great performances at the event so far and are among the favorites in the region for 2024.

Team Heretics changed almost their entire roster for the 2024 season. By recruiting players like MiniBoo, RieNs, and paTiTek, it seemed that Heretics was ready to renew themselves. This new roster has given amazing performances at the event so far and surpassed many people's expectations.

Despite that, the matchup of NAVI vs Team Heretics favors the former because of the amount of experience they have at the highest level of VCT. However, Team Heretics have been performing well and could potentially create an upset.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other only once, during the VCT EMEA League last year, where NAVI won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

NAVI's most recent match was against Team Liquid at the VCT EMEA Kickoff, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Team Heretics' most recent match was against Karmine Corp at the same event, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.

Potential Lineups

NAVI:

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Ardis " ardiis " Svaranieks

" Svaranieks Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Head Coach)

Team Heretics:

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Dominykas " MiniBoo " Lukaševičius

" Lukaševičius Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Patryk " paTiTek " Fabrowski

" Fabrowski Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

When and where to watch NAVI vs Team Heretics

Readers can watch NAVI vs Team Heretics on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. The series will take place on February 29 at 8 am PDT / 5 pm CET / 9:30 pm IST / 1 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

NAVI vs Team Heretics on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here NAVI vs Team Heretcis on YouTube: Watch here

