Valorant has always surprised its player base with new features and, of course, glitches. With a newly discovered glitch, players can predict the trajectory of their next Operator bullet and perform accurate no-scopes.

The Operator is a bolt-action, high-powered sniper rifle in Valorant that can take down enemy Agents with a clean, single hit. No-scoping allows players to fire dry shots without utilizing the zoom scope, thereby increasing accuracy. It is a difficult trick to perform since Operator bullets fire in random directions without the scope.

Listed below are all the details about the new Valorant glitch.

Valorant glitch with Cypher can predict Operator bullet trajectory

Valorant is a first-person shooter (FPS) title that has become dominant in esports. The publisher has constantly tried to provide balanced gameplay for the community. While the game is polished, it is not unusual to encounter a glitch every now and then.

Cypher Operator bullet prediction

This Valorant glitch can only be performed with Cypher. It utilizes the unique Valorant mechanism of firing a “Phantom Bullet” first, which then provides a mirror of the next bullet’s no-scope trajectory.

Players can follow the steps below to try out this glitch for themselves.

Pick Cypher and buy an Operator.

Go to the desired position and place Cypher’s Spycam wherever required.

Switch to the Spycam feed and shoot a dart.

Quickly switch out of the Spycam and shoot a bullet. The weapon will show a tracer and register on the map structure in front without reducing the ammo count. This is the phantom bullet.

The position where the bullet hit will show the trajectory of the next mirror from the exact position but mirrored.

For example, if the shot lands towards the top-left of the crosshairs, position your crosshair on the bottom-right from the original crosshair position. The resulting second shot will directly land on the target or where the original crosshair was placed for the phantom bullet.

A video tutorial for the method is also available, which showcases its success rate and verifies that it is an effective technique that can predict the Operator’s bullet trajectory. This is not a feature performed by design and only surfaced after players tested the game's limits.

More about phantom bullets

As the name suggests, phantom bullets do not exist nor affect the total ammo count of the magazine in any way. However, they leave behind a bullet tracer and impact marks on map structures which have intrigued the Valorant community.

Such a method of predicting the Operator’s no-scope trajectory is unlikely to remain in the game since it wasn't meant to exist in the first place. It does, however, seem like a malfunction as it fires the phantom bullet and does not count it as the first shot.

Instead, this shows the position where the first bullet is supposed to land, which players can use to compensate with crosshair positioning and land an accurate first shot without scoping.

With this, players can manipulate this glitch that shows the trajectory of the Operator's no-scope shots. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, in-game tips, and tricks.

