Valorant chamber fries, alcoholic tactibears, and toothless Fade: Riot shares collection of wildest fan theories

Riot Games recently shared the wildest Valorant theories collected from dedicated Discord servers and Twitter threads discussing lore. Players shouldn't hope that these fan theories will become canon, as Riot has also stated that these are about as real as a player's chances in a 1v1 against TenZ.

Valorant has seen immense success as a free-to-play FPS title over the last couple of years, clocking in over a million players daily. Players log in daily not just to play the game but to indulge themselves in the game's lore.

Some of these fan theories are hilarious, and some may have a hint of truth. The post by Riot Games is divided into three sections: Food & Drinks, Love & Other Feels, and We're Ready To Believe. The last section is where the borderline believable fan theories have been discussed.

Valorant fan theories highlight the community's creative spark

The first section, Food & Drinks, deals with the various Agents in Valorant's roster and their preferences. The first fan theory on the list is by @riptide30125. He went through the references of Agents and how other Agents roast each other in the Valorant universe. The user remarked:

"The younger Agents decided to make a tier list based on what Agents referred to themselves as. After going through the individual references, such as Cypher being Prometheus, Sage a mountain, KAY/O a toaster, etc. they moved on to how Agents roasted others…Neon brought up the excellent point of ‘If Chamber gets Brimstone ulted, doesn't that make him a french fry?’ The VALORANT Protocol now eats Chamber Fries every Friday."

Tactibear has been quite a fun distraction in the game for a long time. A fan who goes by the alias "the kayo simpsmith" says this:

"Tactibear is a rampant alcoholic and his Tactifriends attempted to intervene, but failed. They instead cast him out to live a lonely, drunken life, wandering the world."

Further, lore enthusiast @imabeboop quips that Chamber is lactose intolerant and his existence as a Frenchman is agony. It is because almost all french food has some milk or milk products.

Another player, who goes by the alias Strawberry7, says the reason for Chamber's accuracy in aiming is the interdimensional hamburger he consumes before each mission.

"The reason for Chamber's legendary aim is an interdimensional hamburger that only he can see and he consumes it before each mission to boost his accuracy."

MarkTheNerd quips that Viper is the creator of diet milk, and it can be used as poison if an egg is added to it, hinting at the taste.

"Viper is the creator of diet milk, and it can also be utilized as a poison if one simply adds an egg to it."

The second section deals with the love interests and emotions of the Agents in Valorant that Riot has selected from the various lore theories that fans have put up on Twitter and Discord.

The fan theories about Valorant's universe include Omen being a giant deep-sea octopus and creating the tides that engulfed Pearl. Further, they claim that League of Legends is an educational game in the Valorant universe, and Cypher is five Tectibears in a trench coat.

The funnier ones include theories such as Fade fangirling over Viper and sending her anonymous love letters. Viper fell in love with Britney Spears' hit song Toxic as a young girl, basing her entire personality around it and Omen being a shy little eccentric.

The third and final section, "We're Ready To Believe," is where Riot Games mentioned the most plausible fan theories. The most believable is a theory by Twitter user @Dje824, who says that every round is played in an alternate reality. A discord user who goes by the alias Sadie says that,

"Since these Agents are famous in Omega Earth, Legion's code names are different from their usual call signs. For example, Sabine Callas within Legion's walls is called “Pandemic,” but is known famously as Viper, Chamber as deadeye, etc."

The funniest one on the list is a theory by @longedchoppedbean, who suggest that Fade might be toothless.

"Fade has no teeth. It's all dentures."

@Sir_Jeppy mentions the most popular and believable fan theory in Valorant, which suggests that Sage might be healing people but also be killing others in an alternate reality, as she doesn't know where she gets her powers from.

"Sage gets her life from alternate realities unknowingly. Omen has even questioned if Sage even really knows where she gets it from and she seems like she doesn’t know. How awful would it be to think you’re ‘healing’ people but also killing people in an entirely alternate reality!"

Valorant players should take these theories with a grain of salt, as Riot has already suggested. Nonetheless, it is a fun exercise to unpack the theories and have a few laughs in the process.

