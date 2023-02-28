The VCT LOCK/IN 2023 is nearing its conclusion with the playoffs finalists. The Alpha group has already named the teams to qualify - LOUD and DRX. Omega group’s final showdown is just around the corner, where 100 Thieves (100T) will fight FNATIC for one of the two remaining playoff spots.

The VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Omega group semi-finals are expected to attract a substantial number of viewers as teams struggle to make it to the big stage. The playoffs will feature four teams and conclude after the new World Champions are decided.

100 Thieves Cryo talks about upcoming opponent FNATIC in VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Sao Paulo

After a long and diligent process, 100 Thieves were selected for Riot’s Valorant Partnership Program. The team names were announced alongside the introduction of the new 2023 format. The VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is one of the largest offline events ever hosted in the history of Valorant esports.

The prestigious international stage has high stakes as the tournament does not feature a lower bracket system. The teams would get only one chance at climbing the ladder, while the losers would be immediately eliminated.

100 Thieves represent the Americas region and have displayed impressive skills, placing them among the best in the world. The team’s performance has garnered even more fans across the globe as they now proceed to the semi-finals. Their latest matchup saw them claim a 2-1 victory over FUT Esports in the Omega group quarter-finals.

100 Thieves lost the first map, Lotus, with a 13-9 scoreline but managed to regroup and return stronger. The team won the second and third maps with scores of 13-11 and 13-8, knocking FUT Esports out of the VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, 100 Thieves' Cryocell cited his thoughts about their upcoming opponents after securing their place in the semi-finals. In the post-match VCT press conference, he said:

I played the old version of the FNATIC roster, I have not played this new one. But, I mean, I think it's going to be a good match either way - if we play FURIA or FNATIC.

Cryo is an outstanding asset for 100 Thieves, displaying his strengths during matches. He said the upcoming match-up will present the crowd with a good contest. The conversation occurred before FURIA was eliminated from the tournament, which inclined Cryo to consider both teams. However, he highlighted his experience with FNATIC's old roster but not with the refreshed one.

He expanded on his thoughts about the Brazilian team and said:

Going up against a Brazilian team, obviously, the crowd will be backing them up for sure.

100 Thieves' Cryo shared his opinion on the overwhelming support that the crowd showcases in the arena for their home teams. The widespread support has been evident as the tournament is filled with cheers and hype calls.

The 100 Thieves are a step away from qualifying in the playoffs. The team is matched against FNATIC on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (the next day).

Poll : 0 votes