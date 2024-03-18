"I showed that I deserve to be here"- Team Heretics' benjyfishy on his individual performance at VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid is headed towards its final days of the Swiss stage. The eight teams have been giving their absolute best to become one of the four teams to make it to the Playoffs. Day Four was filled with two elimination matches, one of which was between EMEA's Team Heretics and Pacific's Paper Rex.

Both these teams were very evenly matched as they won on their own map picks, and it took the decider map, Split, to reveal the survivor. Here is when Paper Rex really started to take away the series as they won it by 2-1, stopping Team Heretics in their lower bracket run.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Team Heretics' benjyfishy during which he said:

"I showed that I deserve to be here."

Team Heretics' benjyfishy sums up his experience at VCT Masters Madrid while talking about his expectations as an individual

Team Heretics had a phenomenal run at the EMEA Kickoff, which allowed them to qualify for VCT Masters Madrid 2024. Naturally, everyone had high expectations for them coming into this first international event of the 2024 season.

benjyfishy was one of the big names everyone was looking forward to seeing on the stage. His performance in the EMEA Kickoff was incredible, and the community was curious to see if he could replicate that same level of form on the global stage. For the most part, benjyfishy became one of the heavy hitters from Team Heretics. He was always a danger to the opposition, and as a Sentinel, he would stop enemies dead in their tracks.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Team Heretics' benjyfishy about what his expectations were coming into VCT Masters Madrid and if he fulfilled some of them despite the elimination. Here's what he said:

"As an individual, yeah, I think I showed that I deserve to be here. I wanted to win the tournament obviously. It's sad that we are out but I think just making it here in the first place was really big for me and also the team."

He further added:

"You know we are playing with a pati (paTiTek) who subbed in like we had a lot of challenges, especially RieNs playing online, not being at bootcamp and everything. So yeah, it was a difficult run, but we made it this far which I am really happy about and yeah, individually I am pretty happy with our performance."

Unfortunately, due to this loss, Team Heretics were eliminated from VCT Masters Madrid. Their next match will take place during the EMEA League.

