"I’ve been able to manage the pressure" - Grayfox Esports' Venka on being a top South Asian pro in Valorant Challengers League 2024 (Exclusive)

Valorant Challengers League 2024 South Asia is a tier 2 event held for all the non-franchised teams of the region. Here, the top eight teams from South Asia will battle it out to stand a chance at qualifying for the Pacific Ascension event. Split 1 will see the teams more focused on earning a good amount of points with better placements. On the other hand, Split 2 is where these teams will directly compete for the Ascension spot.

Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Grayfox Esports' Venka during which he said:

"I’ve been able to manage the pressure."

Grayfox Esports' Venka talks about the experience and pressure he faces while competing in Valorant Challengers League

Venka after winning the Split 1 with Grayfox Esports. (Image via X/@venkabot)

Venka is among the newcomers to South Asia's Valorant scene. He started his journey with MLT Esports back in February 2023 and then made his way to Medal Esports in August of the same year.

Despite being one of the youngest and the newest to the Valorant esports, Venka was an absolute treat to watch. He was among the top players in both Split 1 and Split 2 of Valorant Challengers League for South Asia in 2023, achieving ACS (Average Combat Score) of above 220 in both Splits.

2024 has been somewhat similar as Venka has once again reclaimed his spot among the best players in South Asia. Currently, he sits at an ACS of 223.8 while playing four different Agents.

Naturally, many viewers from the community have started considering him as one of the best newcomers from South Asia's Valorant Challengers League and one of the top Valorant pros to look out for in 2024.

Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav asked him if he agreed with that sentiment and if that adds to the pressure to perform. And if not, which other player according to him would fit the category? Here's what he said:

"I agree with that sentiment as I know what I’m capable of and how good I am, although it does add to the pressure of performing well. So far I’ve been able to manage the pressure to a certain extent but once I’ve overcome that, I’ll be the best in the entire region. However, one player that stands out for me is always going to be techno. His unique playstyle combined with his work ethic is something everyone should be looking out for!"

Venka and Grayfox Esports have already established themselves as one of the best in the Valorant Challengers League for South Asia by winning Split 1. While Split 2 has been a bit of a challenge for the team, they have the potential to rectify it quickly and make it to the Playoffs.

