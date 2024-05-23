"It felt nostalgic."- T1's Rossy on facing an NA team again in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai is the second international event of the 2024 season. A total of 12 teams will be going head-to-head against each other. They will start with the Swiss stage and then make their way to the Playoffs. Day 1 kicked off with a match between T1 and G2 Esports.

Both teams were facing each other for the first time. The Bo3 (Best-of-three) went the entire distance as each team could win on the opponent's map pick. Eventually, G2 Esports won the series by 2-1.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to T1's Rossy, during which he said:

"It felt nostalgic."

T1's Rossy talks about his experience facing off against an NA team in VCT Masters Shanghai

Rossy joined T1 as an import pro to become a part of the major revamp in the roster. This new version of the team had some ups and downs but showed a lot of potential. However, in Pacific Stage 1, T1's performance improved significantly as they secured themselves the number three seed for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Including Rossy, the Pacific region has a bunch of imported pros from NA in the 2024 season. After missing out on Masters Madrid and a hard-fought Stage 1, this was the first time he faced off against a team from his former region. Sportskeeda Esports asked Rossy about how he felt facing off against an NA team (G2 Esports) after such a long time. Here's what he said:

"Honestly, it felt nostalgic. It's just that feeling. Everything feels so familiar. Everything feels like normal and how life is like supposed to be in my head you know. It just felt very normal and it was very fun honestly for me. Definitely sometimes like oh how did I not remember this, like little thing that would happen, like little tendencies. But honestly it was a really enjoyable experience and I am very happy to play against those guys. They are very good."

Due to this loss, T1 will head to the lower bracket of the Swiss Stage of VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next match will be a must-win situation, and the opponent will be determined through a random draw.

