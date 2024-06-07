"Let's not let our guard down" - Gen.G's Meteor after their win against G2 Esports in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has been an exciting event to witness. As the competition comes closer to its end, the remaining teams are extremely close to getting their hands on the Masters trophy. Day 11 started with a matchup between Pacific's Gen.G and Americas' G2 Esports.

This Bo3 (Best-of-three) series had some ups and downs but ended a lot quicker than expected. Gen.G had strong starts on both maps but G2 always caught on to them. Eventually, Gen.G outplayed their opponents perfectly and ended the series with a 2-0 win.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav talked to Gen.G's Meteor, during which he said:

"Let's not let our guard down."

Trending

Gen.G's Meteor talks about their clean win against G2 Esports in VCT Masters Shanghai

Expand Tweet

Gen.G is by far the most consistent team in the 2024 season. They have made it to both international events by putting up incredible performances in the regional events. As the number-two seed from Pacific for VCT Masters Shanghai, there were a lot of expectations from Gen.G.

So far, the team has delivered on these expectations perfectly. In their match against G2 Esports, both teams had incredible moments, which led to many ups and downs throughout the series. However, Gen.G kept a level head and never allowed themselves to lose their lead.

In the post-match conference of VCT Masters Shanghai, Sportskeeda Esports approached Gen.G's Meteor to ask him about what the discussion was within the team to stop G2 Esports in their tracks during their comeback moments. Here's what he said:

"We knew that G2 are the team that makes insane comebacks. So we told ourselves you know let's not let our guard down, keep focused and make sure we stay focused on the game plans."

Expand Tweet

With this win, Gen.G will make their way to the Grand Finals of VCT Masters Shanghai. This is the second time in a row that this team has made it to an international event's Grand Final.

Check out these Exclusives: