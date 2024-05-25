"They are really really good."- Gen.G's Munchkin on the Chinese teams in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has been one of the most entertaining events in Valorant’s esports history. In the initial Swiss Stage, eight out of the twelve teams are battling for their spots to proceed in the Playoffs. As such, many teams have been putting up an extraordinary performance right from the get-go.

Day 3 started with a matchup between Pacific's Gen.G and China's FunPlus Phoenix. The Bo3 (Best-of-three) ended up being quite intense as both teams equalized the score by 1-1. However, on the final map, Ascent, Gen.G narrowly avoided overtime to win the series by 2-1.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Gen.G's Munchkin during which he said:

"They are really really good."

Gen.G's Munchkin talks about the Chinese teams after facing off against FunPlus Phoenix in VCT Masters Shanghai

Expand Tweet

Gen.G is among the best teams playing in VCT Masters Shanghai. With a second-place finish in Masters Madrid and Pacific Stage 1, they are considered one of the favorites to win this event. Their team comprises sharpshooters who adapt and quickly retaliate against their opponents.

Coming into VCT Masters Shanghai, many wrote the Chinese teams off and even talked about how they wouldn't make it into the Playoffs. However, a top team like Gen.G seemed to have a very difficult time defeating China's FunPlus Phoenix.

During the post-match conference of Gen.G vs FunPlus Phoenix, Sportskeeda Esports asked Munchkin if he shared the same sentiment as others about the Chinese teams. Here's what he said:

"I don't think they are the weakest region. They are really really good. I think it was Boostio from 100 Thieves who said that. Let's see if Boostio is able to say the same thing when he faces a Chinese team."

Expand Tweet

With this win, Gen.G has become the first team to qualify for the VCT Masters Shanghai Playoffs.

Check out more articles on VCT Masters Shanghai: