Valorant introduces Harbor buffs alongside Cypher and Fade changes in Patch 5.10

Patch 5.10 of Valorant is set to bring forward a variety of interesting changes to the game, including buffs for Agents like Harbor and Cypher, and a much-awaited nerf for Fade.

Riot Games also has plans to introduce a new feature for the North American playerbase, which allows the game to detect and reduce disruptive situations by muting player chats while they are still in-game.

The changes for Fade and Cypher were anticipated for a long time and were tested out in Valorant's PBE patch 5.10. However, tests for the Harbor buff were omitted due to the simple nature of the change, surprising players all over the world as it makes its way into the game.

Patch 5.10, which is scheduled to arrive on November 15, 2022, will introduce a Harbor buff which will increase the Agent's Cascade (C) ability's number of purchasable charges from 1 to 2. Detailed information on the ability and its effects is as mentioned below.

How does Harbor buff in Valorant patch 5.10 affect his place in the current meta?

VALORANT @VALORANTde Patch 5.10 umfasst Cypher Buffs, Anpassungen für Fade und Harbor und ein paar Fehlerbehebungen! Patch 5.10 umfasst Cypher Buffs, Anpassungen für Fade und Harbor und ein paar Fehlerbehebungen! https://t.co/oIGWLVm8ha

According to Valorant developers at Riot Games, a fraction of the game's playerbase did not use Harbor's abilities enough and felt constrained to a certain degree while playing on the Controller Agent.

With the new changes in Patch 5.10, the game's developers hope to make it easier for players to learn and use Harbor, while making it more convenient for skilled Controller players to use Harbor efficiently.

As mentioned earlier, Harbor's Cascade ability is the one that will be subject to a buff in the upcoming patch.

Cascade is essentially a vision-blocker ability that allows players to cast a wave of water from the ground and send it forward in a certain direction. Upon reaching its maximum distance of 35 meters, or upon re-equipping, the Cascade wave will stop and remain stationary for a duration of 5 seconds.

While the wave is still active, any Agent who comes in contact with it, be it an ally or an enemy, will be slowed by 30% for 0.6 seconds. The flexibility of this ability allows players to use it in place of a smoke-ability or as a deterrant to slow down enemy approach.

Cascade, similar to Harbor's Cove and High Tide abilities, had only a single charge. However, as of Patch 5.10, players will be able to purchase a maximum of two Cascade charges, thereby improving the Agent's efficiency as a Controller Agent.

Although an adept Controller Agent, Harbor's initial kit compromised a few factors which would've allowed the Agent to be an efficient choice for a solo Controller. With the changes coming for Harbor in Patch 5.10, players will be able to find the means to utilize Harbor effectively.

Other Agent changes coming to Valorant in Patch 5.10

Along with the Harbor buff, players can also expect massive ability and quality-of-life changes for Cypher and Fade.

Cypher

Since the arrival of Chamber, Cypher has lost his place in Valorant's meta and is often not part of the ideal Agent compositions in any of the game's seven active maps. Hence, a substantial buff for the Sentinel is expected to improve his place in the meta and balance the state of Sentinels in Valorant.

Trapwire

Maximum Trapwire length increased 1000 to 1500

Neural Theft

Now reveals enemies twice. There is a four-second delay between the reveals

Time restriction to cast on enemy corpses has been removed.

Maximum cast distance increased 1200 to 1800.

Quality of Life

Updated the yellow silhouette used for Cypher’s reveal on Spycam and Neural Theft

Yellow silhouette will now disappear if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you to help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places

Yellow silhouette will now start to dimmer and will fade faster to make it more distinguishable from an actual enemy

Cypher’s placed utility is no longer destroyed by allies’ AOE damage.

RyanCentral @RyanCentral_ Here are 2 completely new changes in Patch 5.10, a Harbor buff and a new system! #VALORANT Here are 2 completely new changes in Patch 5.10, a Harbor buff and a new system! #VALORANT https://t.co/2lD9hpj8nn

Fade

Ever since Fade's arrival in Episode 4 Act 3, she has had a phenomenal presence in the game's meta and has subsequently affected the state of Initiators as well. With a few nerfs to Fade's utility kit, Riot Games expects to bring balance to the Initiator Agents in Valorant.

Prowlers

Duration reduced from 3 to 2.5 seconds.

Delay on bite after reaching target increased from 0.4 to 0.6 seconds

Hitbox improvements

Nearsight duration on hit reduced from 3.5 to 2.75 seconds.

Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff instead of debuffing its target if they teleported away before it finished its animation

Nightfall

Cost increased from 7 to 8.

Poll : 0 votes