Valorant switches Abyss-only queue from Unrated to Swiftplay

In an unfortunate turn of events, Valorant developer Riot Games is switching the Abyss-only queue mode from Unrated to Swiftplay. In a recent post on the game's official X account, it was revealed that the developer has decided to change the newly introduced limited-time mode to Swiftplay due to some technical glitches.

According to the studio, the development team is currently working to fix the issue and will soon push an update to make the limited-time mode follow the standard Unrated format.

This article sheds some light on the recent changes regarding the Abyss-only queue mode.

More details about Valorant's move to switch the Abyss-only queue from Unrated to Swiftplay

According to the post on Valorant's X account, Riot Games found some technical issues with the Abyss-only queue mode, forcing the developer to change its format to Swiftplay. Players worldwide now can only enjoy nine rounds instead of 25. The matches will be shorter than the usual. However, as of writing, the development team is already working to fix this bug as soon as possible.

While Riot Games hasn’t unveiled any details regarding the bug, some netizens are requesting the studio to keep the format as Swiftplay.

The Valorant community has had a less-than-ideal reaction to Abyss following its reveal. The Norwegian map features a standard three-lane and two-bombsite layout. However, it’s the first-ever map in the game that possesses limitless boundaries. Hence, players have to be careful about their movement as they might be victims of falling off the map without taking gunfights.

