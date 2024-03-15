"We lost some advantageous rounds" - FunPlus Phoenix's Autumn after their loss against Karmine Corp in VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid is this year's first international event, where eight teams from the four franchised leagues will give it their all to become the first Masters winner of 2024. Day 1 started off the opening match between China's FunPlus Phoenix and EMEA's Karmine Corp.

This Bo3 (Best-of-three) saw a huge back-and-forth of rounds between both teams. While FunPlus Phoenix were able to put up a great fight, it was eventually Karmine Corp that closed out the series with a 2-0 win, getting themselves the first international win of the year.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to FunPlus Phoenix's Autumn, during which he exclaimed:

"We lost some advantageous rounds."

FunPlus Phoenix's Autumn opens up their defeat against Karmine Corp in VCT Masters Madrid

Expand Tweet

FunPlus Phoenix came into the VCT Masters Madrid event as one of the underrated teams. While they finished in second place at the China Kickoff, many believed that they should have won the event. Because of this, there were a certain level of expectations.

In the first map, Icebox against Karmine Corp, FunPlus Phoenix seemed a bit outclassed by their opposition. However, the squad was able to stay resilient and answered back with a huge number of rounds back-to-back to equalize the scoreline.

On the second map, Lotus saw FPX start off with a massive lead of 8-4. Unfortunately, in both these maps, Karmine Corp would end up making the right moves and walk out with a 2-0 win under their belt.

During the post-match conference session of VCT Masters Madrid, Sportskeeda Esports asked Autumn about why his team struggled to close out both maps and if it ever felt like their opponent was just better prepared.

Here's what he had to say:

"I think we lost some advantageous rounds. Like we had some advantage in some rounds and maybe some rounds we might have over aggressed in like the late round which cost us a death or something or maybe a miscommunication like peaking together. But I don't really think that they (Karmine Corp) are that much better. It's just us not really playing as good as we can."

Expand Tweet

Due to this loss, FunPlus Phoenix is in a very desperate situation. They need to win their next match in order to keep their tournament alive at VCT Masters Madrid. Their next opponent will be one of the losers from the first four matches.

Check out these other VCT articles:

5 Controller players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 Initiator players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 Sentinel players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 Duelist players to look out for at Masters Madrid