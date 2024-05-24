"We try to keep the energy up"- Gen.G's Meteor on the team mentality coming into VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai is leading towards some exciting matches. The Swiss stage of the event, which began yesterday (May 23, 2024), has a total of eight teams giving it their all to make their way to the Playoffs. There, they will be competing against the four top-seeded teams and battle for the title of Masters winners.

Day 2 opened with a match between Gen.G and Leviatán. Both teams were able to put up dominating performances on their map picks. However, on the decider map, Breeze, Gen.G was able to take over and win the map comfortably to close out the series by a 2-1 win.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Gen.G's Meteor, during which he said:

"We try to keep the energy up."

Gen.G's Meteor talks about the team mentality coming into VCT Masters Shanghai

Gen.G became the new powerhouse from the Pacific region after their dominant runs in both the Pacific Kickoff and Masters Madrid. After a little bit of a hiccup during Stage 1, the team bounced back in the later stages and became the number two seed for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Many believe that Gen.G had a very high chance of getting Pacific their first international trophy in Masters Madrid, but Sentinels proved to be a lot more resilient. After that defeat, Sportskeeda Esports interviewed Meteor and asked him about what his takeaways were from the event. This is where he revealed that he felt that he needed to work on revitalizing his own mental in dire situations.

In the post-match conference of Gen.G vs Leviatán, Sportskeeda Esports approached Meteor again to ask him if he and his team had improved upon the mentality from Masters Madrid.

Here's what he said:

"We try to keep the energy up no matter what is going on. It doesn't matter what we say to each other, just keep the communication flowing. That was one thing that we kept in mind coming into Shanghai."

With this win, Gen.G will now be headed into the upper bracket of the Swiss stage of VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next opponent will be China's FunPlus Phoenix where the winner will directly qualify for the Playoffs stage.

