NRG Esports vs FURIA is the first match to be played at the VCT Americas Kickoff event. This competition will see a couple of changes in 2024. It will boast an additional 11th team and feature an alteration in its format. All the teams will be divided into multiple groups and go through a double-elimination format.

This event will decide which squads from the Americas make it to the VCT Masters Madrid. Given that a total of four franchised leagues are in Valorant esports after the inclusion of China, only two teams from each region can make it to the international stage.

NRG Esports vs FURIA - Which team will open with a win at VCT Americas Kickoff event?

Prediction

NRG Esports saw a lot of ups and downs in 2023. While this team made it to every international event, their performances weren't always consistent. This led to a big roster change within the team. They recruited Champions winners Demon1 and Ethan alongside the OpTic Gaming core's Marved into the squad.

These changes led to the creation of one of the most experienced Valorant rosters in the world. This new roster will debut at the Americas Kickoff event.

On the other hand, FURIA mostly presented underwhelming performances in 2023. This team saw a great start in the Americas League but couldn't continue to play at that level. To elevate their gameplay, they also made changes to their roster by bringing in liazzi and havoc.

The upcoming matchup heavily favors NRG Esports. This team is filled with experienced pros who have won championships. However, FURIA's new roster's potential is yet to be discovered and could surprise their opponents.

Head-to-head

These two teams faced each other twice during the VCT Americas League in 2023. Both Bo3 (Best-of-three) series ended with NRG Esports coming out on top, with FURIA only able to win one map.

Recent results

NRG Esports' most recent match was during Valorant Champions 2023, where they lost against Bilibili Gaming 0-2.

FURIA's most recent match was against Global Esports in the OFF//SEASON Convergence event, where they lost the Bo3 series 1-2.

Potential lineups

NRG Esports

Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

FURIA

Vitor " kon4n " Hugo

" Hugo Leonardo " mwzera " Serrati

" Serrati Felipi " liazzi " Galiazzi

" Galiazzi Ilan " havoc " Eloy

" Eloy Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Pedro "Koy" Pulig (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch NRG Esports vs FURIA on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 16 at 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day). Here are the watch links:

NRG Esports vs FURIA on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here NRG Esports vs FURIA on YouTube: Watch here

