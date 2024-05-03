Paper Rex vs DRX - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Paper Rex vs DRX is an upcoming Playoff match in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. Leading into the clash, both teams comfortably breezed through the Group Stage. Currently, Paper Rex is sitting on five wins and one loss in the entirety of Stage 1.

Meanwhile, DRX has amassed five wins and zero losses, becoming the #1 seed in its group. Winning this Bo3 (Best-of-three) series is crucial as teams can secure their spots for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Paper Rex vs DRX - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Paper Rex looking phenomenal throughout Stage 1. The team blitzed past all competition with its W gaming playstyle and has come up with some of the most creative Agent compositions and strategies. This is easily the strongest version of the Paper Rex roster.

DRX's future was cast in doubt after the team failed to reach VCT Masters Madrid. However, the squad has been excellent throughout Stage 1. Losing just two maps in its last five matches, the team has delivered a series of dominant wins. It is safe to say that DRX has once again become the Titans from Pacific that everyone fears.

This clash between Paper Rex vs DRX is difficult to predict. However, this Paper Rex roster has found a lot of success in the past and hence, might be slightly favored to win this match. Note that DRX isn't far behind and this Bo3 series will not be easy for either team.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other several times before. Their most recent clash was during the OFF//SEASON VCT event, AfreecaTV Valorant League, where Paper Rex won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Paper Rex's most recent match was against Talon Esports in the Playoffs stage of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1, with the team recording a 2-1 win.

DRX's latest match was against BLEED in the Group Stage of the same event. With little to no problems, the team cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win.

Potential Lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Wang " Jinggg " Jing Jie

" Jing Jie Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

DRX

Kim " stax " Gu-taek (IGL)

" Gu-taek (IGL) Yu " BuZz " Byung-chul

" Byung-chul Kim " MaKo " Myeong-kwan

" Myeong-kwan Jung " Foxy9 " Jae-sung

" Jae-sung Cho " Flashback " Min-hyuk

" Min-hyuk Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Paper Rex vs DRX

Fans can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on May 4, 2024, at 3 am PT/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 pm IST/ 7 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Paper Rex vs DRX on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Paper Rex vs DRX on YouTube: Watch here

