Paper Rex vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Paper Rex vs Gen.G is a Group Stage match in the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. All the franchise teams are putting on their best performances to try and secure their spots at the VCT Masters Shanghai. They will first go through a Group Stage followed by the Playoffs in this event before they can reach Shanghai. The top three teams from this tournament will make their way to the second international event.

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 Day 4 saw some interesting matches lined up. The first game featured the current regional champions, Gen.G. They took down Talon Esports 2-0 in a best-of-three format. The second Day 4 match witnessed a huge upset as DetonatioN FocusMe was finally able to secure a 2-1 win against T1, breaking its loss streak.

Paper Rex vs Gen.G - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Prediction

Paper Rex is one of the best teams in the Pacific and has always delivered incredible performances on the international stage. With the return of Jinggg to the roster, it was able to decimate its opponents in the first match of the event.

Gen.G's recent performance at the VCT Masters Madrid has earned it the reputation of one of the strongest teams in the world. This squad was able to retain that form in their first match of Stage 1 and is looking even deadlier than before.

The match between Paper Rex and Gen.G favors the latter, as the team has shown better performances in recent events. However, PPX returning to its 2023 roster might just help this team come out on top once again.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent one came during the VCT Masters Madrid, where Gen.G won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Recent results

Paper Rex's most recent match was against T1 in the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1, where they won the Bo3 series 2-1.

Gen.G's latest match was at the same event, where they won the Bo3 series 2-0 against Talon Esports.

Potential Lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Wang " Jinggg " Jing Jie

" Jing Jie Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Paper Rex vs Gen.G

Readers can watch the upcoming match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on April 13 at 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST / 5 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Paper Rex vs Gen.G on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Paper Rex vs Gen G on YouTube: Watch here

