Paper Rex vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Paper Rex vs Gen.G will serve as the Grand Finals at the VCT Pacific Kickoff event. All teams endured an intense series of regional matches over the past week. From the Group Stage to Play-Ins and, finally, the Playoffs, all eleven rosters competed vigorously to qualify for VCT Masters Madrid.

Day 7 featured two crucial qualifier matches. The first one between Paper Rex and T1 started off with a close first map, Split, that concluded in Overtime. However, Paper Rex pulled back the second map in their favor and won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series with a 2-0 scoreline.

Similarly, Gen.G delivered an amazing Bo3 performance and posted a 2-0 win. They pushed DRX to their limits and gave the Pacific region an upset match to remember.

Paper Rex vs Gen.G - Which team will win the VCT Pacific Kickoff?

Predictions

Paper Rex was the best Pacific team last year, and they have lived up to that status yet again in the Kickoff event. With only a single map loss and a three-Duelist composition, they destroyed their competition and qualified for VCT Masters Madrid.

Gen.G arrived as the underdogs at this event. The team is filled with immensely talented players who possess tremendous individual skills. They slogged through every stage and delivered a memorable upset to qualify for Masters Madrid.

This matchup between Paper Rex and Gen.G favors the former due to the core roster's success. However, Gen.G could stage yet another upset at the Grand Finals.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other on multiple occasions. Their most recent clash was during the VCT Pacific Kickoff, where Paper Rex clinched a 2-1 series win.

Recent results

Paper Rex's most recent match was at the Pacific Kickoff event, where they won the Bo3 series against T1 2-0.

At the same event, Gen.G delivered an emphatic display to also secure a 2-0 win against DRX.

Potential Lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha

" Nugraha Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Paper Rex vs Gen.G

You can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on February 25 at 12 am PDT / 9 am CET / 1:30 pm IST / 4 pm SGT / 5 pm KST.

Here are the links:

Paper Rex vs Gen.G on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Paper Rex vs Gen.G on YouTube: Watch here

