Paper Rex vs T1 - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Paper Rex vs T1 is the featured Upper Finals clash at the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs. Both teams have already qualified for VCT Masters Shanghai and will be battling for the Grand Finals spot.

Paper Rex comes in with a total of six wins and one loss in this event. T1, on the other hand, has four wins and four losses. The two lineups will now focus on getting a higher seed for the international event to have a slightly easier journey.

Paper Rex vs T1 - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Following its recent win against DRX to qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai, Paper Rex has cemented itself as the best team in the region. The return of Jinggg has rejuvenated the lineup. Viewers have already begun to consider Paper Rex as one of the championship favorites for the next event.

On the other hand, T1 has undergone a few ups and downs throughout the 2024 season. After an underwhelming performance in the Group Stage, the team seems amped up for the Playoffs. Taking down stronger teams like Team Secret and Gen.G has reinstalled confidence in T1 and its chances.

This matchup featuring Paper Rex vs T1 heavily favors the former, thanks to its significantly better performances at this event. However, T1 does have the potential and momentum on its side to stage an upset.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. Their most recent clash was during VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1, with Paper Rex grabbing an impressive 2-0 series win.

Recent results

Paper Rex recently clashed against DRX in the Playoffs of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 and secured a 2-1 series victory.

On the other hand, T1 went against Gen.G and won by a similar scoreline of 2-1.

Potential Lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Wang " Jinggg " Jing Jie

" Jing Jie Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

T1

Ha " Sayaplayer " Jung-woo

" Jung-woo Lee " Carpe " Jae-hyeok

" Jae-hyeok Kevin " xccurate " Susanto

" Susanto Ham " iZu " Woo-ju

" Woo-ju Daniel " Rossy " Abedrabbo

" Abedrabbo Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Paper Rex vs T1

Fans can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on May 5, 2024, at 1 am PT/ 10 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 5 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Paper Rex vs T1 on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Paper Rex vs T1 on YouTube: Watch here

