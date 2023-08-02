5 pro teams that might use Deadlock in Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions, the final event of VCT's official circuit, is right around the corner and will see the top teams of the world compete for the title of World Champion. 16 teams that were determined through the franchised leagues, LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers), and a Qualifier event for the Chinese teams will be competing in 2023's Valorant Champions.

Every year, the game releases a few Agents that end up shaking the meta. Casual players initially watch the pros use the Agents efficiently in their matches and then implement the tactics in their ranked matches.

Deadlock will be the latest Agent going into the final event of 2023. While currently, her pick rate hasn't been high in-game, there are chances that some teams might use her to create unique team compositions. Below is a list of five such pro teams that might use Deadlock in Valorant Champions 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Paper Rex, NAVI and three teams that might implement Deadlock in their Agent composition during Valorant Champions 2023

1) Paper Rex

Paper Rex competes in the Pacific Region of Valorant esports. It is easily one of the most popular among all VCT teams. Paper Rex have risen to the top with their unconventional strategies. They love to innovate when it comes to team compositions and are known for their hyper-aggressive and disruptive plays.

Using their W Gaming strategy and more, Paper Rex were able to reach the Grand Finals of VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen in 2022. In 2023, they were able to defeat their long-time rivals DRX, to win the VCT Pacific League. Paper Rex is also one of the few teams to effectively use Reyna in the current meta. It won't be a surprise for fans if they decided to use Deadlock in the upcoming event.

2) NAVI

NAVI competes in the EMEA region of Valorant esports. The team comprises players that have all won trophies in the past. NAVI was amongst the heavy hitters in 2023. The team is usually very standard with their compositions. However, during the Regular Season of the EMEA League, NAVI did experiment a little.

On the maps, Bind, Fracture, and even Lotus, NAVI decided to run Yoru in the composition. The strangest part is how this strategy worked and led to victories for the team. NAVI may use standard compositions for most of their matches, however, they don't seem to be afraid of experimenting, especially when it gets them good results.

3) EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming is a team that competes in the Chinese region in Valorant esports. They are currently on the rise due to their historic run in VCT Masters Tokyo. China is still pretty new when it comes to the game's esports scene but has now engraved themselves as a region to be taken seriously.

EDward Gaming's players are incredible when it comes to their mechanical talent. Hence, the team has allowed itself to experiment a little by either having a double Duelist composition on multiple maps or even running the Agent, Gekko on Bind effectively. China is yet to cement their style of strategy and using Deadlock to her fullest in Champions might just be something they could opt for.

4) ZETA DIVISION

ZETA DIVISION competes in the Pacific region of Valorant esports. The team is most known for their incredible run during VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik in 2022 where they finished third. Recently, ZETA DIVISION had another great run in the LCQ in the Pacific region as they were undefeated and qualified for Valorant Champions.

ZETA DIVISION's roster decided to play to their strengths and allowed themselves to use the out-of-meta Agent, Chamber. The team is amongst the few ones that have used Chamber effectively in 2023. They also used the Duelist, Raze on all maps in their matches. This opens up the possibility of ZETA DIVISION potentially experimenting and using Deadlock in Valorant Champions 2023.

5) Team Liquid

Team Liquid competes in the EMEA region of Valorant esports. The team had an underwhelming start at the beginning of 2023, as they were eliminated in the first match at LOCK//IN. However, ever since then, Liquid has improved significantly. They became the only team to defeat Fnatic in 2023 so far and win the VCT EMEA League.

Liquid, as a team, has had a history of experimenting in the past. With strategies like using two Operators at the same time or the Agent, Neon, on maps like Haven, Liquid has been amongst the teams that tend to think outside the current meta.

The roster also has nAts who is considered one of the best Sentinel players in the world. Giving Deadlock to nAts with Coach, eMIL making some creative strategies, Team Liquid might be able to pull off a Deadlock composition in Valorant Champions 2023.