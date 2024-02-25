Sentinels vs Leviatán - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs Leviatán is the elimination match of Group B in VCT Americas Kickoff. After almost a week of intense matches, the event is left with nine teams. Out of these, three have already made their way to the Playoffs stage, and the remaining six will be battling for their Play-Ins spot to have a chance at qualifying for Masters Madrid.

Day 6 had only one intense Bo3 (Best-of-three) between the two NA teams, G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses. G2 were expected to win this match quite effortlessly, but it was Evil Geniuses who delivered one of the most amazing upsets of the event.

With a 2-0 win, they have made their way to the Playoffs stage. Sentinels and Leviatán will be fighting for their tournament life in the upcoming match to progress further in the Play-Ins stage.

Sentinels vs Leviatán - Which team will get knocked out at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

After a long time, Sentinels have finally gotten back to their championship form. This new roster looks a lot more comfortable in their roles and have shown better synergy compared to last year. Sentinels are filled with some heavy hitters in their team, and their performance this year has put them high up in most viewer's tier lists.

Leviatán's roster moves for 2024 saw them adding some big names like C0M, aspas, and tex. With so many talented players on the squad, the team is considered by many to be the LATAM superteam at the event. While Leviatán's performance hasn't been the most consistent so far, they have shown much improvement with each match.

This VCT match of Sentinels vs Leviatán favors the former because the core roster has been together for a lot longer. However, Leviatán has some incredibly talented players who can win rounds for them very easily. This will not be an easy series for any team.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during VCT 2023: Americas LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier), where Leviatán won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against 100 Thieves at the Americas Kickoff event, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

Leviatán's most recent match was against LOUD at the same event, where they lost their Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels:

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

Leviatán:

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Alex "goked" Kie (Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs Leviatán

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. The series will take place on February 25 at 3 pm PDT/12 am CET (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day)/8:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Sentinels vs Leviatán on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Sentinels vs Leviatán on YouTube: Watch here

