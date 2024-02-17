Sentinels vs LOUD - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs LOUD is the first match of Group B in the VCT Americas Kickoff event. The competition will have 11 teams going head-to-head and divided into groups. There, they will have a double elimination format to make it to the Playoffs. This event will decide which two teams will make it to VCT Masters Madrid.

Day 1 of the event had two matches scheduled. The first one was between FURIA and NRG Esports. While FURIA tried their best and put up a great effort, NRG won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-0. The second match between Cloud9 and MIBR was a close one. Both teams were able to win on their own map picks, but it was Cloud9 that managed to close out the series by 2-1.

Sentinels vs LOUD - Which team will win their opening match at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

Sentinels were expected to be the superteam last year but couldn't live up to the reputation. The team failed to perform at the regional events and couldn't qualify for any international event. Hence, the roster saw the addition of Johnqt and Zellsis for the 2024 season. This team has already put up a great performance during the OFF//SEASON VCT event, AfreecaTV Valorant League.

LOUD was easily the best team in the Americas last year. They won the regional event and had a second-place finish at LOCK//IN. However, the underwhelming performances at Tokyo and Champions led to a change in the roster, wherein the pro player Quick was recruited to the team.

Predicting the winner for Sentinels vs LOUD is difficult as both teams have looked incredible in their recent performances. However, this match of the Americas Kickoff event slightly favors LOUD due to how successful their core was throughout last year.

Head-to-head

These teams have only faced each other once, during VCT Americas League 2023, where LOUD won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against Paper Rex during the AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they won the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series by 3-0.

LOUD's most recent match was against Evil Geniuses at Valorant Champions 2023, where they lost their Bo5 series by 2-3.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

LOUD

Gabriel " Quick " Lima

" Lima Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Pedro "peu" Lopes (Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs LOUD

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the series on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 17 at 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Sentinels vs LOUD on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Sentinels vs LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

