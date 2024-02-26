Sentinels vs MIBR - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs MIBR is the first match of the Play-Ins at VCT Americas Kickoff. After an intense week of competition, the Group Stage has finally concluded, with five teams having been eliminated so far. Out of the remaining six teams, three have made their way directly into the Playoffs, while the other three will battle it out in the Play-Ins.

The Play-Ins will follow a round-robin format, meaning teams will go head-to-head against everyone in the table. The team that gets the most wins will progress to the Playoffs. Sentinels and MIBR both need a win for a hot start at the Play-Ins.

Sentinels vs MIBR - Which team will start the Play-Ins with a win at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

Sentinels are back in top form. Their new roster has been putting up brilliant performances at both OFF//SEASON and the ongoing Kickoff event. The team has an extraordinary amount of talent and is currently one of the strongest in the Americas.

MIBR registered some surprising wins in the Kickoff event. They were considered the weakest side of their group but somehow managed to knock both FURIA and Cloud9 out of the event. While MIBR's matches haven't been the cleanest, they have shown that they can go toe to toe against better teams and come out on top.

This VCT matchup between Sentinels vs MIBR favors the former due to the experience and the talent their roster has. However, MIBR made it out of their group against all odds and are capable of causing another upset.

Head-to-head

The teams have faced each other only once before. This was during the VCT Americas League last year, where Sentinels won the Bo3 (best-of-three) 2-0.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent win was against Leviatán at VCT Americas Kickoff, where they won their Bo3 series 2-1.

MIBR's most recent match was against Cloud9 at the same event, where they won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels:

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

MIBR

João " jzz " Pedro

" Pedro Matheus " mazin " Araújo

" Araújo Arthur " artzin " Araujo

" Araujo Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Leandro " frz " Gomes

" Gomes Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs MIBR

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the Sentinels vs MIBR matchup on the official VCT Americas YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on February 26, 2024, at 12 pm PDT/9 pm CET/1:30 am IST (next day)/5 am JST (next day).

Here are the livestream links:

Sentinels vs MIBR on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Sentinels vs MIBR on YouTube: Watch here

