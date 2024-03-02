Sentinels vs NRG Esports - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs NRG Esports is the second semifinals match in VCT Americas Kickoff. After an intense week of matches, four teams have finally made their way to the playoff stage. The event started off with 11 teams attempting to claim their region's top spot and qualify for Masters Madrid. Each region only gets two slots for this international event.

On Day 8 of the VCT Americas Kickoff, we witnessed Sentinels, G2 Esports, and MIBR fighting for the only remaining spot in the playoffs. With a 2-0 win and a 1-2 loss against MIBR and G2 Esports, respectively, Sentinels got the most map wins and thus became the final team to make their way to the Playoffs. Now, they will face off against NRG Esports on Day 9 to get closer to claiming a VCT Masters Madrid slot.

Sentinels vs NRG Esports - Which team will make it to Masters Madrid through VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

Sentinels has been one of the most impressive teams in this kickoff event. The new additions of johnqt and Zellsis have truly leveled up the roster to the top of the Americas. This new iteration feels much more structured and has shown better protocols than last year. The team was slotted into the hardest group in the Group Stage, and they still managed to make it to the Playoffs.

NRG Esports is the strongest-looking team in the Americas. This new roster is filled with champions with veteran experience who have easily dealt with their opponents at this Kickoff event. NRG got two straight 2-0 wins and almost did not break a sweat on their way to the Playoffs.

The winner of Sentinels vs NRG Esports is difficult to predict. However, NRG is slightly more favored as the team did not show any of their strategies at the event compared to Sentinels, who had to play five matches to make it to the final stage. One thing is for sure: this series will not be an easy one for either team.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the VCT Americas League 2023, where NRG won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by a 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against G2 Esports at the VCT Americas Kickoff, where they lost their Bo3 series by 1-2.

NRG Esports' most recent match was at the same event against Cloud9, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

NRG Esports

Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs NRG Esports

Readers can watch the match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. This series will take place on March 2, 2024, at 5 pm PDT/2 am CET (next day)/6:30 am IST (next day)/10:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Sentinels vs NRG Esports on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Sentinels vs NRG Esports on YouTube: Watch here

